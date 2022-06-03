AP News Summary at 3:13 a.m. EDT

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator who represents the city called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront the gunman more quickly because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

State prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 has been killed after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was shot dead by law enforcement south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin in Houston and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.

Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals

Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives. The vulnerability of health care facilities was highlighted by a shooter who killed four people and then himself Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble. The president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System said nothing can stop somebody with guns “hellbent on causing harm.” Police said the shooter bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage.

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 21 words correctly to beat Vikram by six. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.

A long-dead Muslim emperor vexes India’s Hindu nationalists

NEW DELHI (AP) — For more than three centuries, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb remained relegated to India's history books. Until recently, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from his Hindu nationalist party brought him back to life as a brutal oppressor of their faith and culture. They've made his name a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists who believe India must be salvaged from the taint of the so-called Muslim invaders. As tensions between Hindus and minority Muslims have mounted under Modi, politicians invoke Aurangzeb with a cautionary warning that India’s Muslims should disassociate themselves from him as retribution for his wrongdoings against Hindus. Some historians see it as a part of an attempt to recreate officially secular India into a Hindu nation.

Envoy says US, allies preparing for N. Korean nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea is monitoring North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent. The envoy said Friday the United States is “preparing for all contingencies” in close coordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies. American diplomat Sung Kim was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program. North Korea has ramped up missile tests in 2022, exploiting a favorable environment to push forward weapons development as the Security Council remains divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

