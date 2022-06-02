AP News Summary at 3:13 a.m. EDT

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Also Wednesday, the district announced that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. Plans are still being finalized on where students will attend classes in the fall.

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged by the trial.

Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities

PARIS (AP) — Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. Club owners and police are trying to raise awareness. A rapper even interrupted his recent show to warn concert-goers about the risk of surprise needle incidents. And it's not just in France: Britain’s government is studying a spate of “needle spiking” there, and police in Belgium and the Netherlands are investigating scattered cases too.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. Under the new action, anyone who attended the chain from 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt automatically canceled. It will erase $5.8 billion in debt for more than 560,000 borrowers, the largest single loan discharge in Education Department history. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says “every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans.”

Sheryl Sandberg, long Facebook's No. 2 exec, steps down

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, who helped turn its business from startup to digital advertising empire while also taking blame for some of its biggest missteps along the way, is stepping down. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Sandberg has led Facebook's — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into a more than $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos

CAIRO (AP) — Two separate governments are once again vying for power in Libya. It's the latest setback, reversing tentative steps toward unity in the past year, including promised elections that never materialized. Clashes in the country's capital of Tripoli last month underscored the fragility of Libya's relative peace that has prevailed for more than a year. The fighting broke out after one of the country's rival prime ministers challenged the other by coming to Tripoli, his rival's seat. Now, observers say that momentum to reunify Libya after more than a decade of civil war has been lost and the country’s future is looking grim.

