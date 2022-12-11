AP News Summary at 3:35 a.m. EST

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have turned the city of Bakhmut into ruins as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Some buildings there remain standing, but the battle has heated up around Bakhmut since Ukraine's army recaptured the southern city of Kherson.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island and say its first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says in a Saturday bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone is continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions are “greatly reduced.” The observatory says further that high eruption rates are not expected to resume, and “current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon.” It's still monitoring the mountain closely, however. Meanwhile a lava flow front has “stagnated” nearly 2 miles from a vital cross-island artery. Mauna Loa began spewing Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

Heavy rain, wind, snow blows through California into Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. On Saturday, it shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe. Authorities said a 70-mile stretch of eastbound U.S. Interstate 80 was closed “due to zero visibility” from Colfax, California to the Nevada state line. More than 250 miles of the Sierra remains under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday night from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park. Up to 4 feet of snow is expected in the upper elevations around Tahoe,

France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. He was on the bench at the start for the second straight match and couldn’t help Portugal come back to beat Morocco. The Portuguese lost 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old Ronaldo walked off the field in tears. Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance. That was the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 49. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was third in the voting after coming in fourth last season. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth. Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, and led a turnaround season for the Trojans. USC finished 11-2 after going 4-8 last year.

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. She was perhaps best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training. Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.