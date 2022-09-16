AP News Summary at 3:13 p.m. EDT

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack against Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that there was no need to revise it. Putin says “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russian forces to withdraw from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week, Putin replied: “Let’s how it develops and how it ends.”

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. An immigration attorney says the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were.” Providing little or no information is part of the plan. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Before going to the wealthy Massachusetts island, a woman in San Antonio showered them with gifts and promised jobs and housing.

Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament. So many people have shown up that authorities called a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue. Late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue said it had reopened. Still the government warned the waiting time had climbed to more than 24 hours. King Charles III on Friday visited Llandaff Cathedral in the Welsh capital of Cardiff for a prayer service in honor of his late mother. Charles and his siblings will be standing vigil around queen's flag-draped coffin in London on Friday evening.

Queen's death is reminder of disappearing WWII generation

LONDON (AP) — The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II. The queen, who served as a mechanic and truck driver in the last months of the war, was a tangible link to the sailors, soldiers, airmen and others who signed up to do their bit in a conflict that killed 384,000 service personnel and 70,000 British civilians. But like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays. A steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation.

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections. Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan have been sometimes aided by local officials who allowed unauthorized access to people who copied software and hard drive data, and in several cases shared it publicly. Security experts say the breaches by themselves have not necessarily increased threats to the November elections, but say they increase the possibility that rogue election workers could access election equipment to launch attacks.

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi's capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn't over. Water pressure still hasn't been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage. Carey Wooten says even her dog won't drink it. Jackson's treatment plants need billions in repairs, the mayor says. Many blame systemic racism as the root cause. The tax base plummeted after white people moved to the suburbs in response to school desegregation, and government policies denied resources to the Black and poor people who stayed in the city.

Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A document purporting to be from the U.S. government and claiming the Treasury Department had information related to the search at Donald Trump's Florida estate was a fabrication. But the document appeared last week on the court docket in the case involving the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. A review of court documents and interviews by The Associated Press show identical documents were filed in a separate case brought by a North Carolina federal inmate. The document that appeared in the Trump case purported to be from the Treasury Department and claimed the agency had seized sensitive documents related to the search. The incident highlights the vulnerability of the U.S. court system and its vetting of documents.

'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former star of a reality TV show based in St. Louis has been convicted of arranging the killing of his nephew. A federal jury on Friday found James “Tim” Norman guilty in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. The jury deliberated for about 17 hours before reaching the verdict. Norman and his nephew starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's,” a reality show on the OWN Network, based in a soul-food business founded by Norman’s mother who was also Andre’s grandmother. Prosecutors said Norman arranged Montgomery's murder to collect on a $450,000 life insurance policy. Norman's attorneys argued the murder-for-hire plot was a “made up theory.”