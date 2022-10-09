AP News Summary at 3:14 a.m. EDT

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday. The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week. City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Ukraine’s culture minister says Russian soldiers have helped themselves to artifacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. If and when peace returns, the preservation of Ukrainian collections of art, history, and culture will be vital so that survivors of the war can begin rebuilding. Tens of thousands of museum pieces have been evacuated away from the front lines and combat-struck regions. But many others are missing. They include an exquisite, rare golden tiara from the era of 5th-century warrior Attila the Hun that was stolen by Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Grieving families pray at Thai temple for slain victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grieving families have gathered at a Buddhist temple to pray and make offerings to the spirits of their deceased toddlers who were killed in a brutal rampage by a former police officer at their day care in northeastern Thailand last week. The mourning family members gathered at Rat Samakee temple on Sunday, sitting in front of the tiny coffins, praying while Buddhist monks around them chanted prayers. Later, they placed trays of food, toys and milk along the outside of the temple walls as offerings to the spirits of their slain children. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to attend an evening prayer at one of the temples later Sunday.

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. But it almost didn’t come to trial. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible.

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were conducted from its eastern costal area early Sunday. The Japanese government also says it detected the suspected North Korean launches. The launches were the North's seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police have killed three detained Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group after they stabbed a jail officer and briefly held a detained former opposition senator in a failed escape attempt at the police headquarters in the capital region. National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Sunday that former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape and hostage-taking attempt in a maximum-security jail at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila. De Lima has been detained since 2017 and has been facing a trial for drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose term ended in June, in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly anti-drugs crackdown.

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have set a record for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history. They were tied at 0-0 into the 15th inning. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers. Corey Kluber who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. I