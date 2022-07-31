AP News Summary at 3:14 a.m. EDT

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn't have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard.

Maggie's legacy: Divisive Thatcher looms over UK Tory race

LONDON (AP) — Two people are running to be Britain’s next prime minister, but a third presence looms over the contest: Margaret Thatcher. Almost a decade after her death, the former prime minister casts a powerful spell over Britain's Conservative Party. In the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak claim to embody the values of Thatcher. Truss even dresses in outfits that evoke the Iron Lady. But while Conservatives adore Thatcher, she is a contentious figure elsewhere in Britain. Critics see her as an intransigent ideologue whose free-market policies frayed social bonds and gutted industrial communities.

Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps the reason why the Mona Lisa maintains her famously enigmatic smile is that she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s been helping her cope with sweltering heat that has broken temperature records in Europe. The little-known network lies underneath Europe’s biggest “urban cold” system in the French capital. Water is pumped from one of three locations lying by the Seine. These units need electricity to function, and in this case, it's 100% renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Paris City Hall has signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of this network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles) and make it the largest in the world.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for this latest drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?

WIEJKOWO, Poland (AP) — More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a Danish king whose nickname is known to the world through wireless Bluetooth technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. A Polish researcher and a Swedish archaeologist claim that they have pinpointed the probable burial site for King Harald Bluetooth Gormsson in a small village in northwestern Poland, an area that once had ties with the Vikings. The evidence they cite is an old gold coin-like object with Harald's name in Latin on it, coming from a tomb in the Wiejkowo church, and an old chronicle of the land's history translated from Latin into Polish that mentions the king.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes. In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake. Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators have narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate Saturday. It passed with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it to the House. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWs died

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross asked for access to a prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a rocket attack. But the agency said Saturday that its request has not been granted so far. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday in a separatist-controlled area in eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it mass murder. Russia on Saturday released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack. Relatives of Ukrainian POWs held a protest in Kyiv and called for Russia to be declared a terrorist state.