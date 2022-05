AP News Summary at 3:15 a.m. EDT

Biden says recession not inevitable as he readies trade pact

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says he does not believe an economic recession in the U.S. is inevitable despite record high inflation and supply shortages partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Biden acknowledged that the U.S. economy has “problems." But he said it was better positioned than the economies of other countries. Biden says his administration is working to ease the pain for U.S. consumers, but immediate solutions were unlikely. Biden spoke as he was set to launch a new trade pact between the U.S. and Indo-Pacific countries.

EXPLAINER: What's in Biden's proposed new Asia trade pact?

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn’t just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses. So Biden came up with a replacement. During his time in Tokyo, the U.S. will announce which countries are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In the tradition of many trade deals, it’s best known by its initials, IPEF. It is meant to protect workers, build up supply chains and set rules for the digital economy.

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city, heavy shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians were digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as it endured heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbas. In Tokyo on Monday, President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Authorities in Luhansk accused the Russians of a scorched-earth policy focused on Sievierodonetsk, the main Ukrainian-held city in the region. A family who fled a village near the front line in Donetsk said they hadn't seen the sun in three months and heavy artillery was pounding the village.

Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A large number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un have attended a funeral for a top official despite outside worries about its COVID-19 outbreak. Photos showed leader Kim Jong Un carrying the coffin of the late official and throwing earth into his grave. The photos showed a crowd of soldiers and officials at the cemetery and state media said “a great many” people turned out along streets to express condolences. The photos show Kim bare-faced while most other people wore masks. North Korea also maintains that its outbreak is subsiding, though outside experts doubt its figures. The omicron variant of the coronavirus was thought to have been spread by mass public events in late April.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are released with ease to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testing Republican voters’ tolerance for controversy in her primary. In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. In two Texas runoffs, Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold off Land Commissioner George P. Bush, while congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger.

Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister was sworn into office before flying to Tokyo for a summit with President Joe Biden. The move Monday took place as votes are still being counted to determine whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change. Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ousted the conservative coalition that had governed for nine years at Saturday’s election. The swearing-in of the new government was made possible after ousted leader Scott Morrison resigned early in the vote counting. The new foreign minister, Penny Wong, was also sworn into office and joined Albanese on the trip to Tokyo for the Quad summit on Tuesday.

Russian ties shred German ex-leader Schroeder's standing

BERLIN (AP) — Gerhard Schroeder left the German chancellery after a narrow election defeat in 2005 with an ambitious overhaul of the country’s welfare state beginning to kick in and every chance of a future as a respected elder statesman. Fast-forward to last week. German lawmakers agreed to shut down Schroeder’s taxpayer-funded office, the European Parliament called for him to be sanctioned and his own party set a mid-June hearing on applications to have him expelled. Schroeder’s association with the Russian energy sector turned the 78-year-old into a political pariah in Germany after the invasion of Ukraine, and his departure from Rosneft appears unlikely to undo the damage to his standing.

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug. That virus hasn’t previously caused this kind of problem in otherwise healthy kids. Investigators in the U.S. and abroad are exploring a number of theories that might explain the mystery. One possibility that's not yet proven: that the stomach virus and the coronavirus are combining to provoke a liver-damaging immune system response.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0