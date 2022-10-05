AP News Summary at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. The documents finalizing the annexation were published Wednesday on a Russian government website. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws.

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden is touring hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida, surveying storm damage by helicopter and bringing a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden says he's putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need in and around Fort Myers. He's meeting Wednesday with residents and small business owners, and thanking government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. Joining Biden in Florida are two of his most prominent Republican critics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.

Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together" that can be used to design better medicines. They were cited for their work on click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which are used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose. Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio's Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic congressman who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis. An Associated Press review found the $27,000 in combined contributions to U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from the nation's three largest drug distributors rolled in between 2007 and this August. The giving represents a fraction of Ryan's campaign contributions over the years, but it's notable because he's hammered Republican opponent JD Vance over the spotty record of his anti-opioid nonprofit.

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie's producers, and production may resume on the project in January. Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says in a statement that a settlement agreement has been reached in the New Mexico lawsuit. Matthew Hutchins says filming will resume on “Rust” in January, with the same principal players as before. New Mexico regulators say the production company has failed to pay a fine for safety violations, and have scheduled a hearing for April. Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins and others were setting up a shot inside a chapel on set when the gun he was holding went off in October 2021.

Keep it or toss it? 'Best Before' labels cause confusion

"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. But “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety, and some worry they encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. Major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year. In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste.

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

Prolonged drought brings famine, death and fear to Somalia

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember. More than 1 million have fled. A rare famine declaration could be made within weeks. Climate change and fallout from the war in Ukraine are in part to blame. Thousands of people have died, many of them children. The Associated Press visited displacement camps where many people had received little to no food aid. Several gave rare accounts of living under the control of the al-Shabab extremist group that has prevented most aid from coming in and many people from leaving. The drought has astonished herders and farmers by lasting four failed rainy seasons, starting two years ago. The fifth is underway and likely will fail too.

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.