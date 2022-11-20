AP News Summary at 3:16 a.m. EST

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. Next year’s talks, in the United Arab Emirates, will see further negotiations to work out details of the new fund.

Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of U.N. climate talks, negotiators agreed to one big decision, to create a fund to help developing countries suffering the impacts of climate change. However, COP27 in Egypt didn't go beyond last year's U.N. climate summit when it came to combatting the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. Here’s a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab by the Red Sea.

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year. Strict new measures are being imposed in Beijing and across the country. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. China has faced hurdles vaccinating its elderly population, although the commission did not give details on the man's status in its report Sunday. That vulnerability is considered one reason why China has mostly kept its borders closed and is sticking with its rigid “zero-COVID” policy despite the impact on daily life and the economy. The policy seeks to wipe out infections through lockdowns, quarantines, case tracing and mass testing.

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity, South Africa plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal-fired power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. After receiving pledges of $8.5 billion at last year’s global climate summit in Scotland, South Africa has drawn up a plan to help it move to sources such as solar and wind. That scheme was widely endorsed at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Advertising giant George Lois has died at age 91. Lois was a hard-selling, charismatic sloganeer and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s. He also popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV!” and “Lean Cuisine.” His Esquire magazine covers, from Muhammad Ali posing as the martyr Saint Sebastian to Andy Warhol sinking in a sea of Campbell’s tomato soup, helped define the go-go spirit of the ’60s. He later devised breakthrough strategies for Xerox and USA Today and suggested ads for MTV that featured Mick Jagger among others. His son says he died “peacefully” at home in Manhattan on Friday.

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches have been reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. A lake-effect storm caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes has pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day. The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area. Up to 2 feet of snow has been dumped on some communities in Michigan south of Lake Superior and east of Lake Michigan.