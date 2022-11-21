AP News Summary at 3:16 a.m. EST

Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who’d been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later. He was one of at least two customers who police and city officials credit with stopping the gunman and limiting the bloodshed in Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q. The violence pierced the cozy confines of an entertainment venue that has long been a cherished safe spot for the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning city. The club called it a “hate attack” but investigators are still determining a motive.

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lack of electricity turned Anastasia Pyrozhenko’s apartment into a deathtrap. Without electricity, there’s no water and no way to cook food, and the woman and her husband won’t even have time to run to the shelter from their 21st floor in the event of missile strikes, because the elevator isn’t working. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the stone age,” 25-year-old Pyrozhenko said. The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.

Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has announced that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move late Sunday that stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. Disney board chair Susan Arnold thanked Chapek for his leadership during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.” She said directors believed Iger was “uniquely situated” to guide the entertainment behemoth during “an increasingly complex period of industry transformation.” Iger, 71, led Disney for 15 years as it absorbed Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses, then launched its Disney+ streaming service.

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to World Cup host Qatar. It didn’t work. FIFA wants seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands in games. It's a heart-shaped multi-colored logo that draws attention to Qatar’s record on human rights. FIFA failed to persuade the Europeans with its counter-proposal of armbands with socially aware slogans. German scocer federation president Bernd Neuendorf says “we will stay with the European position.”

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party. Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns. That forced party leaders, particularly in the Senate, to triage resources to races where they thought they had the best chance at winning. The lackluster fundraising allowed Democrats to get their message out to voters early and unchallenged, while GOP contenders lacked the resources to do the same.

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.

Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross says that Afghans will struggle for their lives as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule and faces plummeting humanitarian conditions. Red Cross operations director Martin Schuepp says an already dire economic situation in Afghanistan is set to become worse as the Taliban face international isolation and sanctions. Speaking with. He told The Associated Press late Sunday, that the Red Cross has stepped in with “stop-gap measures” like paying the salaries of 10,500 medical staff every month. The Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty as foreign aid stopped almost overnight.

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks the last 30 years. It affirmed that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms, and that industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many outstanding questions, ranging from how it will work to long-term repercussions. Here is a look at the development of the idea of “loss and damage,” the term it’s given in climate negotiations, and what we know about the fund.

China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China’s attempt to bring a more targeted approach to its zero-COVID policies while facing multiple outbreaks. China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing. In Beijing, the capital reported two more COVID-19-related deaths. On Sunday, the city reported China's first COVID-19 death in over six months.

AP Top 25: USC moves into top 5 for 1st time in 5 years

Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. Michigan was No. 3 again, followed by TCU. The Trojans edged up two spots after a thrilling victory against rival UCLA. The last time USC was ranked in the top five was September of 2017, when it started at No. 4 but spent most of the season ranked in the teens before finishing at 12th.