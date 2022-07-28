AP News Summary at 3:16 p.m. EDT

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear says at least three people have died from flooding in Kentucky. He says oproperty damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region. In eastern Kentucky's Perry County, the emergency management director calls the damage “catastrophic.” More than 30,000 customers are without power. The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.”

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared the inflation-fighting deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families. Biden's remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package. Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement had eluded them for months. The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections. Republicans are staunchly opposed.

Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday amid rising tensions between their two nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House said Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government. It was the fifth talk of their presidencies and their first since March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Climate migration growing but not fully recognized by world

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Tens of millions of people are being uprooted by natural disasters due to the impact of climate change, though the world has yet to fully recognize climate migrants or come up with a formalized mechanism to assess their needs and help them. Scientists predict migration will grow as the planet gets hotter. A report by the United Nations top body of climate scientists estimates that over the next 30 years, 143 million people will likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and catastrophes caused or exacerbated by climate change. Millions are already on the move, most within their own countries, and an increasing number are crossing international borders. No nation offers asylum to people displaced by climate change.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis has come face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples during his Canada pilgrimage. They want him to formally rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” that seemingly legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and resources.Right before Mass began at Canada's national shrine on Thursday, protesters displayed a banner at the altar. It read “Rescind the Doctrine” in bright red and black letters. It's a reference to the 15th century papal decrees, or bulls, that provided European kingdoms the religious backing to expand their territories for the sake of spreading Christianity. Church officials insist the decrees have long since been superseded by others firmly asserting the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Wounded Knee artifacts highlight slow pace of repatriations

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — Tribes in South Dakota are working with a rural Massachusetts museum to return hundreds of items believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. It’s a recent example of efforts to repatriate human remains and other items to tribes nationwide. A federal database shows some 870,000 items that should be returned to tribes by law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country. The holdings include nearly 110,000 human remains. The University of California, Berkeley tops the list, followed closely by the Ohio History Connection.

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

LENORAH, Texas (AP) — New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.

Monarch butterflies are in trouble; Here’s how you can help

The monarch butterfly was categorized by scientists last week as endangered. Populations of the iconic orange-and-black butterfly have plummeted over recent decades because of habitat loss, pesticides and herbicides, and climate change. What can home gardeners do to help the monarch? The first thing is planting milkweed. It's the only plant on which monarchs lay eggs and which monarch caterpillars eat. Choose the right milkweed for your region. The National Wildlife Federation has an online database to help select plants native to your region. Adult monarchs need other kinds of plants too, specifically ones with nectar-bearing flowers. Avoid pesticides and herbicides, even ones labeled natural or organic. And consider setting up a butterfly puddling station with water and a warm rock.