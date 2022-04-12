AP News Summary at 3:29 p.m. EDT

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates in connection to the Brooklyn subway shooting. At least10 people were shot and seven others injured in the Tuesday morning shooting. The official said officers around New York city are being told that if they spot the U-Haul truck moving in traffic, they should initiate stop it and detain all occupants immediately. The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The train pulled into the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled. He insisted Tuesday the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Republican governor signed the bill on Tuesday after it easily passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Abortion rights advocates say the bill is clearly unconstitutional and is expected to face a legal challenge. It takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month. The bill makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. Its passage is part of a trend of GOP-led states passing aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

NY lieutenant governor arrested in campaign donation scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation. Authorities said the Democrat was arrested Tuesday on charges including bribery and falsification of records. Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, had joined the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in September. He was chosen by her to fill her former job several weeks after she stepped into the governorship. Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. He was released and bail was set at $250,000. Two lawyers representing Benjamin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal data confirms that 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history. New research is offering more insights into how it got that bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month quietly updated its provisional death statistics, showing there were more than 3.46 million deaths last year. That's about 80,000 more than 2020′s record tally. Experts say COVID-19 was the major reason. But a new study released Tuesday shows an unprecedented spike in adolescent drug overdose deaths also played a role. Researchers also believe U.S. life expectancy dropped another five or six months in 2021 — putting it back to where it was 20 years ago.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month, another four-decade high for inflation. For the 12 months that ended in March, consumer prices rocketed 8.5%. That was the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981, far surpassing February’s mark of 7.9%, itself a 40-year high. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in the past 12 months. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades. Consumers have felt the squeeze in everyday routines. Gasoline is up an average of 48% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 24%, men’s suits nearly 15%, bacon 18%.

South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has impeached the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The Republican-controlled House rejected a majority report from a special investigative committee that had recommended against impeaching Jason Ravnsborg. Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for her fellow Republican to be impeached, as had Democrats. Ravnsborg will be at least temporarily removed from his office until a Senate impeachment trial that will happen in May. It takes a two-thirds majority in that chamber to convict on the impeachment charges.

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week and will become its first Black female justice. But Jackson isn't the only Black woman to be a justice. A total of 17 Black women currently serve on their state’s highest court. That's according to the Brennan Center for Justice in New York, which has tracked diversity on those courts. A majority of the women joined the bench within the last five years and, like Jackson, shattered a barrier. They became the first Black woman on their state’s high court. In interviews, some of those women described not only their own delight at Jackson’s confirmation but also suggested there’s more work to be done to make America’s courts more reflective of its citizens.

In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

PLAYA GIRON, Cuba (AP) — Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce there. Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans. The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their road-crossing is a wonder for tourists. Located southeast of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles seeking to overthrow Fidel Castro.

