AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port, into a fortress. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican commissioners in one rural New Mexico county have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters that their elections are secure. But none of it seems to be working. They agreed to hand count ballots from the primary election, allowed the public to observe security testing of ballot machines and tasked their county manager with making sure those efforts ran smoothly. Still, many voters in New Mexico's Torrance County don’t trust voting machines or election results. Such conspiracy-fueled skepticism, fueled by former President Donald Trump and his allies, persists in rural areas across the U.S., And it suggests many Americans may not trust results of the upcoming midterm elections.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.

Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars. He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He'll be free as he appeals the verdict, however. The 68-year-old was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Prosecutors had asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail. Bannon’s lawyers argued their client deserved a sentence of probation.

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says

PARIS (AP) — The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Parent company Kering told Women's Wear Daily on Friday that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” The move came after Ye had made controversial comments, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions on Twitter and Instagram. The company did not respond to several emails and calls from The Associated Press requesting comment. A representative for Ye also did not respond to a request for comment. Ye had collaborated in several areas with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia.

World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar

Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for the World Cup. Authorities may face calls for labor rights, LGBTQ equality and other causes in the glare of an international spotlight like no other. They might also have to contend with public drunkenness and hooliganism in a conservative, Islamic country. Gas-rich Qatar has hosted other major sporting events in recent years but nothing on the scale of the World Cup.