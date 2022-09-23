AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

NEW YORK (AP) — The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order. In what many believed earlier this year was Western wishful thinking, much of the international community spoke out against the conflict in rare displays of unity at the often fractured United Nations. The coalescing condemnation picked up steam when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, signaling the unlikelihood of a quick end to the war and suggested nuclear weapons may be an option.

Russian men join exodus, fearing call-up to fight in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military-aged men have joined an exodus from Russia on the second full day of a partial military mobilization. They filled planes and caused traffic jams at land borders in desperate bids to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine. A traffic jam of 10 kilometers (6 miles) formed on a road in southern Russia leading to the land border with Georgia. That's according to Yandex Maps, a Russian online map service. The lines of cars at the border with Kazakhstan were so long that some people abandoned their vehicles and headed to the border on foot. Meanwhile, dozens flights out of Russia carried men to Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, among other destinations.

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections has started in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, in a landscape that has changed since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people voted in the first hour after Minneapolis’ early voting center opened Friday. They took advantage of generous rules that election officials credit with making Minnesota a perennial leader in voter turnout. In-person voting starts Saturday in New Jersey. Saturday also is the deadline by which election officials must send ballots to their military and overseas voters. North Carolina started mailing out absentee ballots Sept. 9.

Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian counterprotesters have gathered across the country in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest. A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. Authorities claim the rallies are spontaneous. State TV, meanwhile, suggested on Friday that the death toll from this week’s protests and clashes with security forces, sparked by the death of a young woman being held by the morality police, could be as high as 26. It's the most severe unrest in years, and internet access has been disrupted for days. Many of the protesters are calling for the fall of the Islamic Republic.

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As billions of dollars in opioid lawsuit settlements are starting to flow to governments, families and advocates impacted by the opioid crisis are pushing for a meaningful say in how the money will be used. There are requirements to direct most of it to fighting the deepening crisis, and in some states, people in recovery or who lost relatives have been put on committees making spending recommendations. But advocates from New York to Nevada are worried they won’t have enough input on how the money is used. The funding processes are already subject to a partisan tussle in Wisconsin and a lawsuit in Ohio.

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center. Dr. Rebecca Kurth wrote in a letter that she found the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity to be in “excellent health” in an annual checkup Thursday. The release of the doctor’s note and health records comes as Oz has increasingly made Fetterman’s fitness to serve a central theme in his campaign and as Oz is trying to close a gap in polls. Fetterman maintains that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

As shelters fill, NYC weighs tents to house migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies. The tents are among an array of options the city is considering as it struggles to find housing for an estimated 13,000 migrants who have wound up in New York after being bused north from border towns in Texas and Arizona. New York City’s huge system of homeless shelters has been straining to accommodate the unexpected newcomers.

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses including grocery stores and gas stations are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Handwritten signs warning of closures have been popping up more frequently, eliciting sighs and groans from customers on an island where 62% of 1.47 million clients still do not have power more than four days after the storm hit. Puerto Rico’s Department of Consumer Affairs says there is no shortage of fuel, but rather a disruption to the system as a result of flooding, landslides and an island-wide power outage caused by Fiona.

The AP Interview: Pakistani leader details flood devastation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Flooding likely worsened by climate change has submerged one-third of Pakistan’s territory and left 33 million of its people scrambling to survive. That's according to Pakistan’s prime minister, who says he came to the United Nations this year to tell the world that “tomorrow, this tragedy can fall on some other country.” In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Shahbaz Sharif exhorted world leaders gathered for their annual meeting at the General Assembly to stand together and raise resources. He says that will help make sure that future generations are helped. The initial estimate of losses to the economy as a result of the three-month flooding disaster is $30 billion.

Roger Federer bids farewell in last match before retirement

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is bidding farewell to his tennis career with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41. He is scheduled to play a doubles match with rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World in London on Friday night. This marks the end of an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. Federer was the last to emerge from a tunnel on Friday leading out to the black court when the players from both squads were introduced before the initial singles matchup of the three-day team event. Fans rose for a lengthy standing ovation and raised their phone cameras to capture the moment.