AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT

Election 2022: Trump faces new test in Neb. governor's race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are set to nominate a candidate for governor in a primary race that's turned bitter. That contest has been upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. The candidate, businessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster, denies those allegations. The GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts features eight other candidates. Joining Nebraska with its own primaries on Tuesday is West Virginia, where a congressional race between two GOP incumbents will provide another measure of the former president’s sway with voters.

Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles pummeled the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments critical to Kyiv’s defense. Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker conflict. With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces in many places and even staging a counteroffensive in others, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to voice confidence that the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of Feb. 24 invasion.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company. Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017. Batali’s lawyer argued that the Boston assault never happened and said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie. The judge found him not guilty on Tuesday. The chef had waived his right to a jury trial. Batali had faced indecent assault and battery charges, which carried up to 2 1/2 years in prison. Batali’s accuser has filed a lawsuit that’s pending. The career of the 61-year-old former Food Network fixture crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

Yellen trip to Capitol detours into tense abortion debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s appearance before a Senate committee took an unexpected and tense detour into the abortion debate Tuesday when senators questioned her about the potential impact of an abortion ban on the American economy. Yellen said that eliminating the right to an abortion could “have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.” Her answer drew a sharp response from Sen. Tim Scott, who said that framing abortion as a matter of the “labor force participation rate feels callous.” To that, Yellen responded: “This is not harsh, this is the truth.”

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama murder suspect and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said they were carrying four handguns and an AR-15 rifle along with $29,000 in cash. He said convict Casey White showed no remorse over the death of jail official Vicky White, who was found mortally wounded with a gun in her hand. He said they don’t believe Casey White shot Vicky White, but a coroner will make the final determination.

Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead. The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney. He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed. Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Queen delegates opening of Parliament for 1st time

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has delegated one of her most important public duties to Prince Charles, underscoring the increasingly central role the heir to the crown is taking as his mother prepares to celebrate 70 years on the throne. The ceremony, which includes the reading of the Queen’s Speech laying out the government’s legislative program, is considered an important symbol of the monarch’s constitutional role as head of state. The queen’s decision to delegate her role to Charles Tuesday is likely to be seen by the public as confirmation that a transition is underway, with the 96-year-old monarch remaining on the throne but turning over more responsibilities to Charles.

Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott. Ongoing supply problems have intensified since Abbott shuttered its largest U.S. formula plant due to contamination concerns. Pediatricians are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes. Major retail chains including CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many containers customers can purchase at one time to conserve supplies. Meanwhile, regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are looking at importing formula to boost U.S. supplies.

