AP News Summary at 3:18 p.m. EDT

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots. The laborious and error-prone process has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. Notable exceptions are a handful of GOP secretary of state candidates running in some of the nation’s most politically competitive states, including Arizona and New Mexico. In an Associated Press survey of the 46 major party candidates for the office in the 24 states where it oversees voting, only one said he wanted it implemented statewide — the Republican candidate in Vermont.

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The high court on Tuesday left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify. Lower courts had rebuffed Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have admitted responsibility and apologized for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun acknowledged that officers didn’t effectively handle emergency calls about the impending disaster. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order Tuesday gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific. An armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to hundreds of Chinese squid-fishing boats off Ecuador seeking to make an inspection for signs of illegal fishing. But three of the boats sped away and another turned aggressively toward the U.S. cutter, forcing it to take evasive action. Nobody was hurt in the confrontation reported for the first time by The Associated Press, but it represented a breach of international maritime protocol that has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Ukraine's government said approximately 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, impacting 16 regions. The damage could be restored within weeks, say energy experts, if it wasn’t for Russia’s incessant shelling and the lack of equipment, much of which must be imported.

Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered have concluded their first day of confronting him in court. They variously wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their chance to address him directly before he is formally sentenced to life in prison. Some of the families and 17 also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 decried that the jury did not sentence Cruz to death. The 24-year-old Cruz stared back at them from behind a COVID-19 face mask and showed no emotion.

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Kirsnick Khari Ball was known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He was 28. Houston police say officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling. No arrests have been announced. Police say security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but didn’t see who did it. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut as a duo “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

Brazil high court orders pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks cleared

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked hundreds of roads to protest his election loss to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many of the truckers have said they won't acknowledge Bolsonaro's defeat in Sunday's election. The outgoing president still hasn’t spoken publicly since official results were released more than a day ago, nor has he phoned da Silva to concede. A majority of Brazilian Supreme Court justices voted Tuesday to order the federal highway police to clear the blocked roads.

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it. The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.