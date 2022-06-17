AP News Summary at 3:18 p.m. EDT

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — The third victim of a church shooting in Alabama has died. The Vestavia Hills Police Department identified the victim in a Friday post on Facebook as an 84-year-old white woman who died at a hospital. They did not release her identity. The 71-year-old suspect has been identified as a white man who had previously attended services at the church. He is in custody and facing capital murder charges.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana (AP) — A culmination of unique events led to the recent extensive flooding in the Yellowstone region. Water quickly rose in an area that was in an extended drought, forcing officials to race to save homes, roads and towns. Mountain snow accumulated in the late spring. During a warm stretch, rain fell and melted snowpack, causing a tremendous amount of water to flow down the mountains. The resulting flood raged higher and faster than the rare benchmark 500-year storm. La Nina conditions occur when parts of the Pacific cool and while those conditions keep the Southwest dry, they can lead to more rain and snow in the Northwest. It is another extreme weather event in a warming world.

Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A law firm says about 20 students at a Michigan high school where four students were killed in a mass shooting say their constitutional rights to safety and education have been violated. A federal lawsuit being filed Friday calls for changes to ensure security at Oxford High School near Detroit. The suit names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent and several other officials. It seeks an independent review and policy changes, including increased transparency and communication from the district. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30 shootings that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.

Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaigns

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. But while the country reckons anew with his actions on one of its darkest days, Trump himself is focused increasingly on his own political future. Amid fallout from the investigation, more high-stakes primaries for his endorsed candidates and with more legal troubles looming, Trump has been weighing when he might formally launch a third presidential run.

Wallowing in Watergate 50 years later: A political quiz

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years later, the Watergate scandal is remembered in broad strokes. Burglars broke into Democratic headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, President Richard Nixon mounted a cover-up and eventually was forced to resign. But the scandal was built from a million pieces, relevant then, largely forgotten now. Like the piece of tape found by a security guard that night, used by the burglars to block the latch in the basement entrance of the building. It's not likely many remember “Gemstone,” code name for a secret wiretap operation. Or that 69 people were charged with a Watergate-related crime. Old obscurities are getting a fresh look on Friday's anniversary.

Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a final rule that would dramatically change what public companies reveal about the risks posed by climate change to their operations. Public comment on the proposal closed Friday. Companies, auditors, trade groups, lawmakers, individuals and others submitted more than 10,000 comments. Opinions ranged from skepticism about the SEC’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions data at all, to praise that the nation’s top financial regulator was finally looking to mandate climate-related disclosures.

McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 pals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — How better to celebrate an 80th birthday than by singing about “Glory Days” onstage with Bruce Springsteen, and being serenaded by some 60,000 well-wishers? That was Paul McCartney's idea of a good time. Yes, the cute Beatle’ turns 80 this weekend, and he'll likely be resting after wrapping up a short American tour Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A Jersey rock royal, Jon Bon Jovi, stopped by to deliver a fistful of balloons and lead the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday.'' McCartney offered 28 songs in a nearly three-hour nonstop set.

