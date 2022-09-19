AP News Summary at 3:19 a.m. EDT

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early Monday when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners. Hundreds of thousands had waited for hours, many of them through cold nights to file past the queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray. Heerey says “it felt like a real privilege to do that.” She said Monday she went through Westminster Hall twice — the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6:30 a.m. (0530GMT). The queen's coffin was being taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers, and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conference as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen. Britain’s longest-serving monarch died earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his country Sunday there would be no letup after a series of Ukrainian victories taking cities and towns back from Russian troops. He said there would be no lull until all of Ukraine is freed. Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine over the weekend. The British defense ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats. A Vatican envoy distributing humanitarian aid was among those who came under fire. There were no injuries. And prosecutors in Kharkiv are accusing Russia of torturing civilians in one village that was recently freed.

In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fighting it produced has sparked a global food crisis and a division among major powers not seen since the Cold War at a time of increasing international turbulence. The many facets of the war in Ukraine are expected to dominate the annual General Assembly meeting. It is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. Biden's comment adds to displays of official U.S. support for the island democracy in the face of intimidation by the mainland's ruling Communist Party. Biden said “yes” when asked in an interview on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan" in the event of a Chinese invasion. CBS News said it was told by the White House after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. Washington doesn't say whether it would send forces to defend the island.

Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, leaving one person dead and another missing. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power. In Miyazaki prefecture, a man was found dead in a car sunk in water on a farm and another person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide. Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 67 mph, and was moving northeast toward Tokyo and northeastern Japan.

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

On Monday, the world’s first public database of fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches. Called The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, it was developed by the groups Carbon Tracker and the Global Energy Monitor, and contains data on over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production. It shows that the United States and Russia have enough fossil fuel reserves to exhaust the world’s remaining carbon budget to stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. And it shows that if burned, the world’s reserves would generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is more than all that's been produced since the Industrial Revolution.