AP News Summary at 3:21 a.m. EST

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. They also pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday in Bangkok. Host Thailand managed to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which includes Russia, by saying that most members had condemned the war. The statement acknowledged differing views on the situation. In other developments, a White House official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exchanged brief remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the final APEC meeting began, calling for both sides to keep lines of communication open.

North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site. It's attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter” the previous day. Kim reportedly has three children. Who Kim’s children are is a source of strong outside interest as the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t publicly anointed an heir apparent.

In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many women admiring the way she wielded power. They watched her wrangle an unruly Congress or stare down a bombastic president without losing her cool. Kelly Haggerty, an engineer for the city of Syracuse, New York, has a photo of Pelosi confronting former President Donald Trump taped to her refrigerator. She hopes it will remind her two teenage daughters to "stand up and say what you have to say.” Rep. Karen Bass, the incoming mayor of Los Angeles, says Pelosi embraced her power without being “heavy-handed about it.”

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors. But it was far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose. The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police and a county coroner say four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” Mabbutt’s comments expanded on an autopsy report released Thursday concluding the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death. The killings have shaken the community of Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin wasn’t present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. As the defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. Later that day, he gave a speech at another event but didn't mention the pullout that was arguably Russia’s most humiliating loss in Ukraine. And he hasn't talked about it since then. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in its war, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others, a tactic he also used during the coronavirus pandemic.