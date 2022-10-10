AP News Summary at 3:23 a.m. EDT

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military has hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. The barrage struck civilian targets early Monday in what could be Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the center of the city and left people dead and wounded. The number of casualties was not known. After the first early morning strikes in Kyiv, more loud explosion were heard later in the morning in an intensification of Russia’s attack that could spell a major escalation in the war. Officials and media also reported explosions in a number of other locations, including Dnipro and Lviv.

N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets. Its leader Kim Jong Un has signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. Monday's North Korean statement released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party is seen as an attempt to buttress a public unity behind Kim as he is struggling to overcome difficulties such as pandemic-related economic hardships. State media say North Korea's recent missile tests were response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.

'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests. The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital Tehran. They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown. Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes.

Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of this year’s Nobel Prize for economics will be announced Monday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm. The prizes carry a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out Dec. 10. Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969. Last year, half the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But on the ground in Nevada, there are signs that the backlash against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may not be enough to save the Democratic senator from intense economic concerns and the harsh realities of midterm politics next month. The high-stakes Senate race in the Western battleground may ultimately decide the U.S. Senate majority. Perhaps more than any other state, Nevada’s high-stakes Senate election is testing the extent to which abortion can help Democrats maintain their grip on power in Washington and in key state houses across the nation.

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods

DADU, Pakistan (AP) — The devastation wreaked by floods in Pakistan this summer has intensified the debate over a question of climate justice: Do rich countries whose emissions are the main cause of climate change owe compensation to poor countries hit by climate change-fueled disasters? Pakistan contributed only 0.8% of the world's emissions. Now it is pushing for funds to rebuild from losses it estimates at some $30 billion from the monster monsoons, widely believed to have been worsened by climate change. Pakistan and other countries are also pushing for the question of paying for climate loss and damage to be discussed at the upcoming COP27 conference, but developing countries have long rejected the idea.

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols. But many service members in crisis still fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek that help often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health issues, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal pressure to stay on the job. The Pentagon has created an independent committee to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs. At the same time, a network of military-adjacent charitable organizations has tried to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

As a journalist, his job is to report about the truth. But personally, for many years, he had been purposely hiding it to protect himself. His journey out of the closet has taken decades. Now 57, he is still sharing his truth about his sexuality. The journey hasn’t ended; indeed, it’s just beginning as he now lives his life as the man he believes he was meant to be.