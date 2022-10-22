AP News Summary at 3:23 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members who will not be reappointed to the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. They were not on the list released Saturday of the ruling Communist Party’s new 205-member Central Committee, which means they cannot serve on the Standing Committee. The new Central Committee was approved at the closing session of a Communist Party congress that set the leadership and agenda for the next five years. The congress also approved an amendment of the party constitution that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China’s leader.

EXPLAINER: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?

Ukrainian forces pressing an offensive in the country's south have zeroed in on Kherson, a regional capital that was seized by Russia in the early days of the war. Losing the key city on the Dnieper River would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks in the nearly 8-month-old invasion. That would further corner Russian President Vladimir Putin and set the stage for escalating the conflict. Relentless Ukrainian attacks have disrupted links to Kherson and Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnieper, leaving them short of supplies and facing possible encirclement. Russian authorities have encouraged Kherson residents to evacuate, warning they could come under massive Ukrainian shelling.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West and Central African countries are battling deadly floods that have upended lives and livelihoods, raising fears of further disruption of food supplies in many areas battling armed conflict. Above-average rainfall and devastating flooding have affected 5 million people this year in 19 countries across West and Central Africa, according to a new U.N. World Food Program situation report. WFP says that's “likely to deepen the already worrisome hunger situation for millions” in the region. In Nigeria, floods have killed at least 600 people and displaced 1.3 million so far this year. The situation is similar in other parts of West Africa including Cameroon, Niger and Chad where the nation’s government declared a state of emergency after floods displaced a million people.

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre in May. Sgt. Juan Maldonado becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant law enforcement to one of the classroom shootings in U.S. history. Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Texas state police had more than 90 officers at the scene and have come under escalating scrutiny over their actions following media reports and the release of body camera footage from the scene.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. But the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving doses for free. Pfizer executives say the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the U.S. government phases out its program. The drugmaker said it expects that people covered by private insurance or public programs like Medicare will pay nothing. A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps those without coverage.

GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress finally paid off this summer. That's when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. But, as GOP candidates across the country are making clear, the battle over IRS funding has only just begun. They are making attacks on a larger IRS a central part of their midterm election pitch to voters, warning in often misleading ads that the Democratic legislation will bankroll an army of auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. If Republicans take the House majority, passing a bill to repeal the new IRS funding will be their first legislative act.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.