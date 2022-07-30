AP News Summary at 3:24 a.m. EDT

Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews struggle to get into the hard-hit areas, which include some of the poorest places in America. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster, seeking to speed relief money to the needy. The flooding is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges afflicting parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier in the week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren't playing out on the campaign trail. They’re on social media. In one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman is trying to get his Republican rival enshrined in New Jersey's Hall of Fame. It's a nod to Dr. Mehmet Oz moving from New Jersey to run. Fetterman also has New Jersey icons recording videos telling Oz to come home. The stunts are cheap and potentially potent ways for Fetterman to define Oz. Republicans acknowledge that Fetterman’s social-media game is top-notch. But they say many voters don’t see the material and it's missing issues like inflation that voters consider when casting ballots.

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccination won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccination, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than the coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify, especially if it becomes entrenched in new regions.

Analysis: A world changed, maybe permanently, by Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — By ending 77 years of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe, war in Ukraine has joined the dawn of the nuclear age and manned spaceflight as a watershed in history. The world is not as it was before the war's five months of fighting, tens of thousands of dead and wounded on both sides and massive disruptions to energy supplies, The conflict has held a mirror to humankind's propensity to live on the razor’s edge of folly, taking steps back even as it pursues progress. The air raid sirens that howl over Ukraine’s cities can’t be heard in Paris or Berlin, yet generations of Europeans who grew knowing only peace have been awakened to its fragility.

NKorea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over COVID data

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported no new fever cases for the first time since it abruptly admitted to its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and placed its 26 million people under more draconian restrictions in May. The North’s state emergency anti-epidemic center said Saturday it had found zero fever patients in the latest 24-hour period. The country’s death count remains at 74, a mortality rate of 0.0016% that would be the world’s lowest if true. There have been widespread outside doubts about North Korean statistics on the outbreak. Some experts say North Korea has likely manipulated the scale of illness and deaths to help leader Kim Jong Un maintain absolute control.

Jewish volunteers bond with Ukrainian kids at summer camp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A summer camp in Poland's capital has brought Jewish volunteers originally from Russia or other parts of the former Soviet Union to mentor Ukrainian refugee children. Jewish organizations set up the camp in Warsaw to bring some joy to children traumatized by war, to help prepare them for new school year in Poland and to give their mothers some time to themselves. The organizers say the endeavor fulfilled a desire to help people in need that is both universal and central to Judaism. A Russian-born rabbi who lives in California and worked with small children at the camp says the suffering Jews endured for centuries creates an obligation to help those suffering now.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

UN relaxes arms embargo on Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to relax the arms embargo against the Central African Republic, a disappointment to its government, which sought a complete lifting of the ban on the sale or transfer of weapons and ammunition. The vote was 10-0 with Russia, China and the council’s three African members that supported a lifting of the embargo abstaining. CAR's Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon said the government welcomed the first step toward an arms embargo on armed groups. She welcomed the end to limits on some categories of weapons for government forces, but stressed “this embargo is no longer justified.”

US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine “and dissolve it from the world map entirely.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council Friday that the United States is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to attempt to annex all of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, “with the goal of holding sham referenda or decree to join Russia.” She said Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “has even stated that this is Russia’s war aim."

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments. Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.