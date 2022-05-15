AP News Summary at 3:45 p.m. EDT

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation. New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school on June 8, 2021, for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements. Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by its wins on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.

Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party then backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments Sunday will be sure to further anger Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of Saturday's grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York, include retired police officer Aaron Salter. He worked security for Tops Friendly Market. Officials credit him with saving lives. Katherine Massey was also killed while shopping. Her sister calls her “a beautiful soul." Ruth Whitfield was grabbing a few groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home. Her son calls her a loving mother with a strong religious faith. Zaire Goodman is the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. He was shot in the neck but was recovering. In total, 13 people were shot, 10 fatally.

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is citing the Buffalo shootings in calling for national unity as a remedy for “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America." New York’s governor and Buffalo's mayor, meanwhile, are appealing for forceful action from Washington after the latest mass shooting. Biden used his remarks at a Capitol ceremony honoring law enforcement officers to decry what he said his Justice Department has labeled as “a hate crime, a racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism.” Authorities say that a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here's what we know: Officials say they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. Authorities have not commented on a document that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

BERLIN (AP) — The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Several of these groups once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Although the groups are inactive, the decision is politically sensitive for the Biden administration and the countries in which the organizations operated, and could draw criticism from victims and their families still dealing with the losses of loved ones. The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA , the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach and two Islamic groups that have been active in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt.

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes. One open-source research team is already saying there's evidence that Israeli troops fired the fatal bullet. The outcome of these investigations could help shape international opinion over who is responsible for Abu Akleh’s death. Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a war of narratives that already has put Israel on the defensive. The Palestinians say Israeli troops killed her. The Israeli military says it was battling Palestinian gunmen and it is unclear who is responsible.

EXPLAINER: 'Neutral' Europe recedes as NATO set to expand

BERLIN (AP) — Finland and Sweden are inching closer to joining NATO. So the list of “neutral” countries in Europe appears poised to shrink. Experts say the definition of neutrality depends on who’s using it. Some European Union countries openly joined the bloc while not picking sides in the Cold War and its aftermath, opting mostly for economic or political unity. But security concerns prompted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has changed the calculus for EU members Finland and Sweden.

K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to life-saving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old. The superintendent of the state police expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby’s years of service. In 2017, she gained notoriety after locating a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in the woods. The boy was the son of the shelter worker who advocated for her. Her story was made into the 2022 Netflix movie “Rescued by Ruby.”

