AP News Summary at 3:26 a.m. EDT

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is grinding into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side, and no resolution in sight. The possibility of a stalemate is fueling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come. Energy and food security are the most immediate worries. But massive Western support for Ukraine while the world is still emerging from coronavirus pandemic and struggling to deal with the effects of climate change could deepen the toll on the global economy.

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator on Wednesday stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country. The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv. And his country’s foreign minister suggested Tuesday that Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.

Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska regent, Jim Pillen, has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including a Trump-backed businessman, Charles Herbster, accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A journalist for the Al Jazeera network was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward early Wednesday. The Palestinian health ministry says another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition. Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague," and vowed to take legal action. The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident and suggested the journalists were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. marshals and sheriff’s deputies led an 11-day manhunt for an Alabama murder suspect and jailer who were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely provided the most detailed and comprehensive accounting to date of the U.S. Marshals Service investigation and nationwide manhunt in an interview with The Associated Press. The manhunt led authorities across three states as they searched for the duo. Eventually, police located Casey White and Vicky White in Indiana. Vicky White fatally shot herself after a police pursuit. Casey White has been returned to Alabama.

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case. Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday's vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — It’s easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, even from the outside. Its exterior wall is piled high with sandbags. In the dim basement, where heavily pregnant women must bend low to avoid the water pipes, there is a delivery table in case the baby comes amid the air raid sirens. Stress is part of childbirth, but it’s not meant to be like this. At least 49 attacks have targeted medical facilities in Ukraine since the Russian invasion. About 200 pregnant women displaced by the war have come to the hospital in Lviv, and more than 100 have given birth.

Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Congressman Alex Mooney has won the Republican nomination for one of West Virginia’s two seats in the U.S. House. Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Mooney instead of another Republican incumbent, congressman David McKinley, who has represented West Virginia in the House since 2011. Trump and Mooney sharply criticized McKinley for being one of 13 Republicans to vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. McKinley bet that infrastructure improvements would matter more to voters than Trump’s endorsement in one of the nation’s poorest states. The incumbents were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a House seat.

Shanghai reaffirms 'zero-COVID'; WHO says not sustainable

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai is reaffirming China's strict “zero-COVID" approach to eliminate a waning outbreak. That comes a day after the head of the World Health Organization said the approach was not sustainable and urged China to change strategies. A Shanghai health official says that while China's largest city has seen progress in controlling the outbreak, any relaxation in prevention and control measures could allow it to rebound. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier he had been discussing with Chinese experts the need for a different approach in light of new knowledge about the virus.

Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government scientists say 91% of the Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth mass event in seven years. Coral becomes bleached in warmer-than-usual waters, and scientists worry about potentially lasting damage to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority says this year's bleaching is the first during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures. The authority's chief scientist David Wachenfeld says early indications are that mortality rates this year from the bleaching aren't very high and scientists hope that most of the coral bleached this year will recover.

