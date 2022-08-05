AP News Summary at 3:28 a.m. EDT

Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan and missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone represent “significant escalation.” China’s military drills were launched following a visit earlier this week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing. Speaking at a news conference in the Cambodian capital, Blinken said: “China has chosen to overreact and use Speaker Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.” Blinken said the U.S. stands in “strong solidarity” with Japan following the “dangerous actions China has taken.”

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers. But now economists worry that signs of weakness are starting to turn up in hiring, threatening one of the United States’ last remaining redoubts of economic strength. Job openings are down, and the number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits is up. Forecasters, on average, expect the economy to have picked up another 250,000 jobs last month,. That would be a solid number in normal times but a big deceleration for 2022: Employers have been hiring an average 457,000 workers a month so far this year.

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the European Union criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan. China has dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week to Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands. Japan's prime minister said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security.

Three more ships with grain depart Ukrainian ports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey’s defense ministry said. The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tons of corn. The departure of the ships comes after the first grain ship since the start of the war left Ukraine earlier this week. It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating price hikes of food and raising fears of a hunger crisis.

Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones bulled through the first trial that could decimate his personal fortune and media empire in his usual way: Loud, aggressive and talking about conspiracies both in and out the courtroom. It’s business as usual for the gravelly voiced, barrel-chested Jones. But by courtroom standards, his erratic and, at times, disrespectful behavior is unusual — and potentially complicated for the legal process. Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, were ordered to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages by the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was killed with 19 other first graders and six educators in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. And punitive damages could be more.

The AP Interview: Samantha Power vs. food crisis, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Samantha Power's job as the top official in charge of U.S. food aid includes a new task since Russia invaded Ukraine — countering Russia's messages abroad. Power spoke to The Associated Press in an interview focused on the global food crisis, which has been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine. Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, had returned from the Horn of Africa, one of the regions hit hardest by food shortages. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Africa right after Power, claiming the food crisis was caused by U.S. sanctions on Russia. Power says the Biden administration won't let Russia shirk blame for the crisis.

In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Residents of the impoverished Baghdad suburb of Sadr City say they they support an influential Shiite cleric who called on thousands of his followers to storm Iraq's parliament. Khalil Ibrahim has four sons participating in the parliament sit-in he told AP on Thursday. Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support. And yet, they are among Iraq’s most destitute. Most complain of inadequate basic services including electricity in the scorching summer-time heat. Through al-Sadr’s stated quest for reforms, many feel hopeful their lot will change.

Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13

BANGKOK (AP) — Police and rescue workers say at least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand. Video circulating on social media showed people fleeing the pub while thick black smoke billowed from the door and then the entrance through which people were escaping was suddenly engulfed in flames. Police said the cause of the fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, is under investigation. Several witnesses told Thai media they saw smoke and fire on the ceiling near the venue’s stage followed by the sound of explosions.

Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in a swank art gallery in downtown Tel Aviv. It now stands an hour’s drive and a world away from the concrete wall in the occupied West Bank where it was initially sprayed. It depicts a slingshot-toting rat and was likely intended to protest the Israeli occupation. Its relocation raises ethical questions about the removal of artwork from occupied territory and the display of such politically-charged pieces in radically different settings from where they were created. The 900-pound concrete slab would have had to pass through one of Israel's many military checkpoints — a daily feature of Palestinian life and a target of Banksy’s biting satire.