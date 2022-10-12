AP News Summary at 3:28 p.m. EDT

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce what's virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it's generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It's also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers have pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes. The attacks included one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant off the power grid on Wednesday. Ukraine’s nuclear operator said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation. Energoatom said diesel generators provided backup power before the external power source was repaired. Russia launched wide-ranging attacks this week in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea. As Ukraine’s Western allies calibrated their response, Russia's domestic security said it arrested eight suspects.

EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant

BERLIN (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation — increasing the risk of a radiation disaster. The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later. But this was the second power outage at the plant in five days. And experts say it shows just how precarious the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant is, and that repeated power outages over short periods of time are making the problem worse.

Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. That's a political risk for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats a month before the midterm elections. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says that some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor. That figure has risen from 37% percent in March. It comes at a particularly inopportune moment for Biden, given that the share of Americans who felt positive about their finances had stayed steady over the last few years. A majority of Americans now see high prices as beyond Biden’s control, but they disapprove of his handling of the economy overall.

Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers that the planned testimony be delayed. The deposition is now scheduled for Oct. 19. The decision came in a lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store’s dressing room. Trump has denied it. A lawyer for Trump says she looks forward to proving the claims are entirely without merit.

Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has laid out a national security strategy aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia. That's even as it stresses that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s release of its first national security strategy document Wednesday stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. The new strategy paper also reflects the long list of crises that has left the world facing shared challenges including climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases, and inflation. The document is required by statute.

California attorney general investigating LA redistricting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general says he'll investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process. The announcement Wednesday comes as three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. Bonta said the results could potentially bring civil or criminal results, while emphasizing that the investigation is just starting.

EXPLAINER: What's next in the Parkland school shooter trial?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole have begun their deliberations. The 12-person panel started discussions Wednesday. They will determine whether the 24-year-old Cruz should die for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. For them to recommend a death sentence, they must unanimously agree. If one person votes for life, that will be his sentence. Prosecutors argued that Cruz committed an evil crime where death is the only appropriate punishment. Cruz's attorneys argued that his birth mother's excessive drinking left him with brain damage that put him on the path to murder.

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years. The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT's subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses. The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists at Stanford University have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where they grew and formed connections. It’s part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. Researchers described the work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Senior author Sergiu Pasca said this is the first time so-called brain organoids have been placed into early rat brains. These organoids are built from stem cells and go on to create advanced brain circuitry and influence the animal's behavior.