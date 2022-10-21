AP News Summary at 3:29 a.m. EDT

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fighting around Ukraine’s nuclear power installations and Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons have reawakened nuclear fears in Europe. This is especially felt in countries like Poland and Romania, which border Ukraine and would be particularly vulnerable in case of a radiological disaster. Poland recently drew up a plan to distribute tablets offering some protection from radiation exposure, and is carrying out an inventory of the shelters it has to protect its civilian population. The period of peace that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union lulled governments into neglecting their civil protection plans. Some old shelters are today little more than museums that offer no real protection, relics of an earlier era of nuclear fears.

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

Gen. Sergei Surovikin has become the face of Russia’s new military strategy in Ukraine, which includes unleashing a barrage of strikes against the country's infrastructure. The 56-year-old general was put in charge on Oct. 8 after what has so far been a faltering invasion that has seen a number of chaotic retreats and other setbacks in nearly eight months of war. Surovikin earned a reputation for brutality when he commanded Russian forces in Syria and was accused by international human rights groups of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

MIAMI (AP) — Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy's aim was to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle illicit Venezuelan oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen.

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING (AP) — China is doubling down on its at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies, even as the population may have wished for a hint at the Communist Party's congress that the rules would be eased. Many residents have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for virus tests, restrictions on their travels, and the ever-present possibility of a community lockdown. Leader Xi Jinping praised “zero-COVID” as a “tremendous achievement” and state media touted the effectiveness of the approach. While the measures have bred simmering discontent and even rare public protests, analysts aren't surprised the restrictions will continue. They say China still needs better vaccine protection across its population and that any changes will be gradual.

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Eager Republican volunteers are knocking on doors in Georgia, trying to persuade reluctant conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as the former president’s lies of a rigged 2020 election have created a new constituency of election deniers. Some are wary their votes won't be counted in November. One unlikely emissary is former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who initially stood by the defeated president’s effort to undo Joe Biden’s victory, but is now working to bring election skeptics back to the polls.

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward.

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoid an open rift between Germany and France. That would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine. The 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue work on ways to impose a gas price cap in case of massive increases. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks that started early Thursday and ran until early Friday.

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

BANGKOK (AP) — Villagers say the decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a burned-out school in rural Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military. Many similar abuses have been alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses and photos, his mutilated body was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. Saw Tun Moe had been in charge of a school founded by the country’s pro-democracy movement. A column of soldiers has been conducting sweeps in villages near his home this month. The U.N. has documented 260 attacks on schools and educators since the army takeover in Myanmar a year and a half ago.

Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.