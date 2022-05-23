AP News Summary at 3:29 p.m. EDT

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%. VMWare soared following a report that chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy it.

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian was sentenced to life in prison. The sentencing Monday comes amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly against the captured Ukrainian fighters who held out at Mariupol’s steel plant. Meanwhile, in a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran diplomat resigned and sent a letter to foreign colleagues in which he said he had never been so ashamed of his country as he was on the day Moscow invaded. On the battlefield, heavy fighting raged in the Donbas in the east, where Moscow’s forces have stepped up bombardments.

What's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children

Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday that three doses of its vaccine offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two doses for the youngest kids. But before the shots are available, health officials must analyze the safety and efficacy data from the company studies to decide whether to recommend the shots. The first public meeting to discuss the shots is scheduled for mid-June.

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls in Alabama are making last-minute pitches to primary voters in the tight race for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. The three leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Britt and veteran Mike Durant. All concentrated their efforts in Republican strongholds in north Alabama, where they're attempting to sway undecided primary voters and combat a flurry of negative attack ads in the race. The fractured field increases the chances the primary will go to a June 21 runoff.

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — It's been nearly seven years since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges. But there's still no sign of when a trial will happen as Paxton is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday. He's in a primary runoff with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has made the criminal accusations against Paxton a centerpiece of his campaign. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say the delays are not due to any “improper influence” by Texas' top law enforcement officer.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are often released to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

New this week: Dinosaurs, Def Leppard and 'The Responder'

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Def Leppard, a five-part Apple+ series on dinosaurs and a documentary about the late composer Stephen Sondheim and his musical “Company.” Martin Freeman stars as a deeply troubled English police officer in “The Responder,” debuting Tuesday, on the Britbox streaming service. “Navalny,” the riveting documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been making the rounds in theaters and on CNN, but starting Thursday it’ll be available on HBO Max as well. And the weekend’s big movie is also a place for new music: The soundtrack from “Top Gun: Maverick” features singles by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic.

'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

NEW YORK (AP) — After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week. After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival. Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds. With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0