AP News Summary at 3:48 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot has publicly testified for the first time about his confrontation with a mob that chased him up a staircase. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was a government witness on Monday at a trial for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the Capitol together. Goodman said the father, Kevin Seefried, was carrying a Confederate battle flag and jabbed at him with the flagpole. Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting.

Bear market growls on Wall Street as stocks and crypto dive

NEW YORK (AP) — Fears about a fragile economy are forcing Wall Street toward what’s known as a bear market, with the S&P 500 tumbling more than 20% below its record set early this year. The S&P 500 dropped 3.3% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices are also falling sharply for everything from bonds to bitcoin as speculation rises the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law allowing school districts the option of arming employees. The Republican governor also said he's directing the Ohio School Safety Center to require the maximum 24 hours of training spelled out by the law, as well as the maximum eight hours of annual training. The center must approve all training programs. DeWine also announced the hiring of 28 additional staff members at the center to work with schools. The governor’s announcement came as mayors from some of Ohio’s biggest cities planned to highlight the impacts of gun violence on their communities.

The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the easterb Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the fighting now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war. If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land. It could lose the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv. A Russian failure in the Donbas, however, could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive — and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.

Search continues for missing men in Brazilian Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon cis continuing following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. Federal police say they've confirmed the items belonged to the missing men. Members of the Univaja Indigenous association say they were still hunting for the men on Monday. And federal police issued a statement denying reports their bodies had been found. Police earlier reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance.

Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against immigrants who are seeking their release from long periods of detention while they fight deportation orders. In two cases decided Monday, the court said that the immigrants, who fear persecution if sent back to their native countries, have no right under a federal law to a bond hearing at which they could argue for their freedom no matter how long they are held. The justices also ruled 6-3 to limit the immigrants ability to band together in court, an outcome that Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote “will leave many vulnerable noncitizens unable to protect their rights.” In recent years, the high court has taken an increasingly limited view of immigrants’ access to the federal court system.

Sanctions sought against FBI over Civil War gold dig videos

A lawyer for a father-son team of treasure hunters is accusing the FBI of either lying to a federal judge about having video of its 2018 dig for legendary Civil War-era gold, or illegally destroying the video. The FBI has acknowledged it was looking for gold at the Pennsylvania site but says it found nothing of value. The duo believes the FBI recovered a huge cache of gold and have sued for information about the dig. Their lawyer is now asking a judge to impose sanctions after the FBI claimed it had no video of the secretive excavation, even though evidence suggests otherwise. The FBI has been asked for comment.

55 people killed in latest attack in northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say gunmen have killed at least 55 people in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said the suspected militants targeted civilians over the weekend in the Sahel region’s Seno province. Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. While no group claimed the weekend attack, conflict analysts say it was likely carried out by the Islamic State group.

New this week: J.Lo doc, 'Martin' reunion and 'Spiderhead'

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album of guided meditation by Alanis Morissette, a Jennifer Lopez documentary leading up to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2020 and a new “Father of the Bride” remake starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. There's also the sci-fi thriller “Spiderhead” starring Chris Hemsworth playing an eccentric scientist who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and is administering experimental emotion-controlling drugs on the inmates. And the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has a new venture with “Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series debuting on the Fox Nation streaming service.

