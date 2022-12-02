AP News Summary at 3:29 p.m. EST

Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assuring the nation that the U.S. economy is chugging along. But along with his upbeat words on Friday, a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a threat. At the White House, the president signed a bill to avoid a rail strike that he said could have caused 765,000 job losses in two weeks and plunged the country into recession. But many voters and economists already fear that a downturn is nigh and that the price of reducing inflation will be layoffs. Biden pointed to the addition of 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% last month as proof that his policies have bulked up the economy.

EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It's a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. They needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap is led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval. It aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas. Jones cited debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday in Houston. The filing listed $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities owed to creditors and $1 million to $10 million in assets. Jones acknowledged the filing on his Infowars broadcast. He said the bankruptcy case will prove that he’s broke and asked viewers to shop on his website to help keep the show on the air.

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan. South Korea was heading out until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through for Hwang to convert with a low finish. Son and his emotional teammates then formed a huddle in the middle of the field after the final whistle and watched coverage of the end of the match between Uruguay and Ghana on several cell phones. That game finished 2-0 to Uruguay so South Korea advanced ahead of the south Americans.

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified. The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Police in Texas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of the performer Takeoff. Houston police said Friday that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder and has been arrested in connection with the rapper’s death. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Police have said the 28-year-old was fatally shot outside a bowling alley after a private party.

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was quoted as saying Snowden got the passport and took the oath on Thursday, about three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship. Friday's reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship. The United States revoked his passport in 2013, leading to Snowden being stranded in a Moscow airport for weeks after arriving from Hong Kong, aiming to reach Ecuador. Russia eventually granted him permanent residency. He married American Lindsay Mills in 2017 and the couple has two children.

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden is in ... Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed north — to Massachusetts. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead Biden will aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phonebank and a fundraiser. The appearances mark the culmination of the support-from-a-distance strategy Biden employed throughout the midterms. Biden is set to join a phonebank helping Warnock’s campaign before appearing at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign over Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Feral hog control: 8 years, some progress, $2.5B damage/year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. They've been wiped out in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2014 or 2015. And there are fewer in parts of the other 30. But in spite of more than $100 million in federal money, officials estimate there are still 6 million to 9 million hogs gone wild nationwide and in three U.S. territories, doing at least $2.5 billion a year in U.S. damages. Estimates in 2014 were 5 million hogs and $1.5 billion in damages. Experts say the bigger figures are due to better estimates, not increases.