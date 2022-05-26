AP News Summary at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked. Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Salvador Ramos did not encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Texas shooting is new test for Biden's long battle over guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been intimately involved in some of the gun control movement's greatest successes — and failures. Now, this week's massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has set the stage for a new effort to restrict firearms. Supporters say Biden feels a sense of missed opportunities from the past — and understands that this may be his last chance to have an impact on gun violence in America. Biden's response to the Texas shooting has been searing. He said Wednesday: “Where’s the backbone, where’s the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby?“

Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The war, including a Russian blockade of its ports, has prevented much of that flow. Many of those ports are now heavily mined. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tried to put the blame for the crisis squarely on Western sanctions.

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue. Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning. Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe. Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

Palestinians: Israel deliberately killed Al Jazeera reporter

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh proves that she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces. Israel's defense chief called that “a blatant lie.” Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera’s Arabic service, was shot in the head on May 11 during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian attorney general announced the results of his investigation at a news conference on Thursday. He says soldiers were aware journalists were in the area and that Abu Akleh was shot “directly and deliberately” as she tried to escape.

CEO pay rose 17% in 2021 as profits soared; workers trailed

NEW YORK (AP) — Pay for CEOs who run the biggest U.S. companies soared 17.1% last year, up to a median of $14.5 million. That's according to the AP's annual pay survey conducted with Equilar. Such raises tower over the 4.4% gain in wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers. The raises for many rank-and-file workers also failed to keep up with inflation, which reached 7% last year. CEO pay took off as stock prices and profits rebounded sharply and the economy roared out of its brief 2020 recession. Because much of a CEO’s compensation is tied to such performance, their pay gains zoomed higher after years of mostly moderating growth.

Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The U.K. charges were announced as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The charges followed a review of the evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police. Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015. Spacey didn’t respond to reporters as he left the New York courthouse.

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stagflation. It was the dreaded “S word” of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at gas stations and shuttered factories. Stagflation is the bitterest of pills: High inflation mixes with a weak job market to cause a toxic brew that punishes consumers and befuddles economists. For decades, most economists didn’t think such a nasty concoction was even possible. But a confluence of events has economists reaching back to the days of disco and the bleak high-inflation, high-unemployment economy of nearly a half century ago. No one thinks stagflation is in sight. But as a longer-term threat, it can no longer be dismissed.

329 years later, last Salem 'witch' who wasn't is pardoned

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who was wrongly convicted of witchcraft in Massachusetts in 1693 and sentenced to hang has been formally exonerated. Lawmakers in Boston on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was caught up in the infamous Salem Witch Trials. Johnson was never executed, but neither was she officially pardoned like some others wrongly accused of witchcraft. The legislation clearing her name was filed after students in an eighth-grade civics class took up her cause. Twenty people from Salem and neighboring towns were killed, and hundreds of others accused, during a frenzy of Puritan injustice that began in 1692. Johnson is the last to be cleared.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0