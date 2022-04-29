AP News Summary at 3:31 p.m. EDT

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east.

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero. The U.S. government has not confirmed the reports. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation” but could not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have provided a New York judge with an affidavit in which the former president claims he didn’t turn over subpoenaed documents to the state attorney general’s office because he doesn’t have them. But the Manhattan judge on Friday rejected pleas to lift the sanctions he imposed earlier in the week. The judge says Trump should have explained how he stores his records and efforts made to locate the subpoenaed files. Trump says in the affidavit that he believed any papers would be in the possession of the Trump Organization. Trump is appealing a contempt ruling and a $10,000-per-day fine.

Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts. Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm. The judge told the former world No. 1 player that he’s shown no remorse.

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object.

New York Times' top editor may speak out more on journalism

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has usually been content to let its journalism speak for itself. New executive editor Joe Kahn is about to find out if that will be enough in an era of polarization and disinformation. The Times veteran, who has been the top deputy to current chief Dean Baquet for five years, will soon take over the most high-profile job in journalism. He has thoughts about how The Times can fight for democracy and against disinformation, as well as continuing the organization's remarkable transformation under eight years of Baquet's leadership. Despite his insider status, Kahn said his elevation shouldn't be seen as a sign of business as usual.

Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury

ATLANTA (AP) — When potential grand jurors show up at an Atlanta courthouse Monday, they’ll find a television camera in the room and streets closed outside. All eyes will be on Fulton County as a special grand jury is impaneled for an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The investigation has drawn intense public interest and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is expecting a heavy news media presence. Once the special grand jury is seated, the cameras will have to leave — all grand jury proceedings are secret.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0