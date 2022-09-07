AP News Summary at 3:31 p.m. EDT

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overthrow the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling had damaged a power substation. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Obamas return to White House: Official portraits unveiled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits. President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary school nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know it will be hard to say they are from Uvalde. That well-meaning adults will sometimes make the wrong decisions to protect you. That grief can be unpredictable, and different for everyone. Now on the cusp of adulthood, some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke with The Associated Press about how they grew up with trauma and share the advice they have for students in Uvalde, Texas.

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s electricity grid say a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs as the power system was under great strain. The head of the California Independent System Operator says the miscommunication occurred Tuesday afternoon with a Northern California utility. President and CEO Elliot Mainzer says utilities had been told to be prepared to institute rotating outages but the grid operator never gave the final order to do so. Mainzer says an emergency conservation message sent to cellphones had an immediate effect on reducing the grid's strain. Mainzer says the same level of cooperation will be needed Wednesday afternoon.

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution. It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution. Supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures, easily clearing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot so far.

Why was suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage on the streets?

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — The manhunt for one of two brothers wanted in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada is raising questions of why the suspect -- an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence -- was out on the streets in the first place. Myles Sanderson, 32, was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

Toronto fest roars back to life with Spielberg, 'Knives Out'

When the 47th Toronto International Film Festival unfolds beginning Thursday, it will follow two editions that were much diminished by the pandemic. It's been a trying period for all film festivals but an especially difficult one for TIFF. The largest North American film festival, Toronto derives its power from its audiences. And this year, the crowds will have plenty to flock to, including the world premieres of Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson's “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Gina Prince-Bythewood's “The Woman King.” After two lean, virtual pandemic editions, this year's TIFF will be a full-scaled movie omnibus of the fall's most anticipated titles.