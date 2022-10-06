AP News Summary at 3:32 a.m. EDT

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles into its eastern waters after the U.S. redeployed an aircraft carrier in response to the North’s earlier launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea’s continued launches were “absolutely intolerable.” The launches Tuesday were North Korea’s sixth round of weapons tests in less than two weeks, adding to a record number of missile launches this year that has been condemned by the United States and other countries. Thursday’s launches came as the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea.

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 16 women dead

NEAPOLI, Greece (AP) — Two boats carrying migrants have sunk in separate incidents in Greek waters. At least 16 people are dead and rescuers are looking for dozens still missing. Greece's coast guard says 16 bodies — all of young African women — have been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Several hundred kilometers to the west, locals pulled survivors to safety up steep cliffs by rope as others were buffeted by waves as they waited their turn on tiny areas of rock at the bottom.

Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July. A Japanese diplomat said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement. The sentences would be served concurrently. Kubota was arrested by plainclothes police after taking photos and videos of a flash protest in Yangon. Kubota was the fifth foreign journalist detained in Myanmar after the military seized power in 2021. The four others were eventually deported before finishing their sentences. Many local journalists have also been arrested. The military tightly restricts media operations and independent outlets are forced to operate underground or abroad.

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That's according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis released Thursday. The institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. The analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision on June 24. As of October 2, there were no providers offering abortions in 14 of these 15 states. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 to 13.

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

MONDOLIKO, Indonesia (AP) — For years, the tide would flood Asiyah's home along the northern coast of Java, Indonesia. Rising seas and stronger tides as an effect of climate change had destroyed her village's crops and washed away dirt paths people walked along. She and her family eventually abandoned their home and moved to drier land, becoming climate migrants as many of their neighbors had before them. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate.

China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. Reports Thursday said trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity. As is often the case with China's draconian “zero-COVID" policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Officials are desperate not to be called out for new outbreaks in their regions.

Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A super app called X? A bot-free free speech haven? These are some of Elon Musk’s mysterious plans for Twitter, now that he may be moving toward buying the company after all. After months of squabbling over the fate of their bombshell $44 billion deal, the billionaire and the bird app are essentially back to square one — if a bit worse for wear as trust and goodwill has seemed to erode on both sides.

Missing snow puts famed New Zealand ski areas on precipice

TŪROA SKI AREA, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Tūroa ski area closed three weeks early because it has hardly any snow. Rain washed it away all winter, and snowmaking machines proved no match against balmy temperatures. Throughout the season, workers used machines to push what snow there was onto Tūroa's trails, but that allowed only limited runs for expert skiers and snowboarders. The disastrous snow season follows two years disrupted by COVID-19, leaving Tūroa and its sister ski area Whakapapa on the brink of bankruptcy. Climate change appears to be a significant factor, after New Zealand's warmest winter on record. That's raising questions about the future of skiing and snowboarding in a nation known as an outdoor adventure destination.