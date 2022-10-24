AP News Summary at 3:32 p.m. EDT

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister. Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain’s 650 Members of Parliament. The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister’s seat. If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister. That's what the Conservative Party did Monday with new leader Rishi Sunak.

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public.The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday. In the meantime, Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from there side. In cities and towns across the war-torn country, Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure. Authorities are racing to rebuild damaged facilities while ordinary Ukrainians are trying to conserve energy use.

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation and prosecution into Chinese tech giant Huawei. That's according to court documents unsealed Monday. The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person they believed was a cooperator with the U.S. government to provide inside information about the Justice Department’s investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. Eleven other Chinese have been charged with various additional offenses in cases, including harassment of individuals in the U.S., that FBI Director Christopher Wray said show that China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.”

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings. Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place. Thomas acted as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was about 20 years old but did not provide a name for him or his victims.

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.

Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said as Mississippi led the fight against abortion that he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.” But doctors and mothers are concerned that hospital labor and delivery units are closing, moving lifesaving care hours away from some of the state’s poorest areas.

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He's the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane. A third former officer, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year. On Monday, he agreed to waive a jury trial and go through an uncommon process in which he will agree to the evidence against him on the manslaughter charge before the judge issues a verdict.

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.