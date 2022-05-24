AP News Summary at 3:33 a.m. EDT

After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too. Three months later, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. There was no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s powerful forces that would allow the Kremlin to control most of Ukraine and establish a puppet government. Instead, Russian troops got bogged down on the outskirts of Kyiv and other big cities amid stiff Ukrainian defenses.

AP-NORC poll: Economy grows as priority on Russia response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It finds that while broad support for U.S. sanctions has not faltered, the balance of opinion on prioritizing sanctions over the economy has shifted. Americans interviewed by the AP detail how they've had to cut back on driving and spending and want the White House to focus on domestic concerns, even as many people have sympathy for Ukraine.

Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden has warned fellow leaders of the informal Indo-Pacific security coalition known as the Quad that they are “navigating through a dark hour in our shared history” as Russia continues a brutal war on Ukraine. Biden called for greater Indo-Pacific leadership in the effort to stop Russian aggression at the start of a summit Tuesday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. Biden did not directly call out any countries. But his message appeared to be a nudge of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom differences persist over how to respond to the Russia.

EXPLAINER: What's the 4-nation Quad, where did it come from?

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday for a summit of what's known as the Quad. The name comes from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. It began as a loose partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the four countries provided humanitarian and disaster assistance. It was formalized by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, but then fell dormant until it was resurrected in 2017. Both the Trump and Biden administrations saw the Quad as a key way to place more focus on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly as a counterweight to China’s assertive actions

Reconstruction of reporter's killing points to Israeli fire

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire. Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of deep distrust between the two sides. Each is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence. Eyewitness accounts, as well as videos taken during an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, pinpoint the location of the Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and a group of reporters, including Abu Akleh. The soldiers had a clear line of fire, and there is no visual evidence of any militants near her.

Russia steps up shelling, seeking gains in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting was raging in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have stepped up their bombardments beyond the frontlines. Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing that Moscow faces stiff Ukrainian resistance to its effort to encircle the area around Severedonetsk and consolidate Russian control of the the Luhansk region. To the north in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, residents lined up for aid rations of tea, sugar, pasta and cereal. On Monday, a court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian. The Kremlin hinted it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks.

Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump hopes to avoid embarrassment in the Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of his hand-picked candidate to lead one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia. Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. On the eve of the primary, Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat.

China's bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19. The mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have still not been approved in mainland China, despite evidence they offer the best protection against severe disease and death. Instead, China has pinned its hopes on homegrown mRNA vaccines that are still being tested. Health experts say the strategy could lead to avoidable deaths and deeper economic losses because whole cities would be locked down to insulate the country’s unprotected population.

South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said climate change made this heat wave 30 times more likely and future warming would make such heat waves more common and hotter. The devastation from the current heat wave's impact ranges from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat. It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.

More turn to UK food banks as food and fuel bills soar

LONDON (AP) — Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. Skyrocketing energy and food bills are pushing millions deeper into financial hardship, and increasing numbers cannot afford to buy groceries. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. In April, millions of families saw their annual energy bill jump by 54%, and another energy price hike is expected in October. Britain's Conservative government has been criticized for not doing enough to ease the crisis.

