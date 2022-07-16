AP News Summary at 3:33 p.m. EDT

Biden's Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up his four-day visit to the Middle East. Even before he stepped foot in Saudi Arabia, Biden knew there would be trouble. He was risking criticism by visiting a country he had vowed to make a “pariah” for human rights abuses, and there was no guarantee the visit would immediately yield higher oil production to offset rising gas prices. Biden decided to face the blowback anyway, hoping to use the visit to repair strained ties. He sought to make clear to wary Arab leaders that the United States remains committed to their security and the region’s stability.

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

DENVER (AP) — Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine, attacks that Ukrainian officials say killed at least 17 more civilians. Saturday's attacks come as Russia’s military announced it was “intensifying the actions of units in all operational areas.” Several Russian attacks came before dawn and hit areas in the north, east and south. At least three civilians were killed and three injured in a Russian rocket strike before dawn on the northern city of Chuhuiv. Across the eastern Donetsk region, at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks. To the south in Odesa, a key Black Sea port, a Russian missile hit a warehouse, engulfing it in flames. Ukrainian officials also fear a new Russian offensive against the northern city of Kharkiv.

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. The incident happened just west of Hardin, though additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors are not yet being released. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States’ motivation to find infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was never in doubt. It offered a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture. There was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his disinterest in pursuing drug lords. Yet the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a DEA agent more than three decades ago is now in Mexican custody awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. Friday's capture came three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House.

US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

A federal judge in Tennessee has issued an order barring two U.S. agencies from enforcing new federal guidance extending enforcement of discrimination in schools and workplaces based on gender identity. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order Friday wrote that an executive order issued by President Joe Biden infringes on the rights of states to enact their own laws about whether transgender athletes can participate in sports matching their gender identities or whether schools and businesses must provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate LGBTQ people. The ruling comes after attorneys general from 20 states challenged Biden's executive order in a lawsuit filed last August.

Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the most famous politicians in America, perhaps the most famous member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it shows even in the most run-of-the-mill parts of the job. Ocasio-Cortez says in an interview that she wants to ensure she's connected to her district and does not appear out-of-touch while having an outsized national profile. She's building those local ties by holding town halls, steering earmarks to her district and helping constituents navigate government programs. That routine work lays the roots for a long congressional career, if that’s what she chooses to pursue.

UN decries rising death toll, rights violations in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. agencies are again warning of rising violence around Haiti’s capital, saying 99 people have been reported killed in recent gang fighting in the Cite Soleil district alone. Saturday's warning came hours after the Security Council approved a resolution renewing the mandate of a U.N. office in the troubled Caribbean nation. U.N. humanitarian agencies say they're ready to help once it's safe to do so. The spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency described those dangers: 934 killings, 684 injuries and 680 kidnappings across the capital in the first half of the year, with hundreds more killed or injured in one neighborhood alone this month.

Ukraine on her mind as high jumper goes for gold at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It took three days by car for high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh to escape from Ukraine. She can only guess at how long it will take to get back. Mahuchikh heard gunfire and could sometimes see shells raining down miles away. She could never shake the fear that when she said goodbye to her mom and dad, it might have been for the last time. Four months after that trip to Serbia, the 20-year-old is gearing up for the track and field world championships in Oregon. She is favored to win a gold medal in part because her main rival, three-time world champion Maria Lasitskene, is Russian and not allowed to compete because of the war.