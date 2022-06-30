AP News Summary at 3:33 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy that was at the center of efforts to deter asylum-seekers, forcing some to wait in Mexico. Two conservative justices joined their three liberal colleagues Thursday in siding with the White House. At issue was the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says migrants were inside a tractor-trailer when it cleared an inland Border Patrol checkpoint, later ending up in San Antonio where where dozens of bodies were found in the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. There were 73 people in the truck when it reached San Antonio, where it was found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson says she's “truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation” and extends thanks to her new colleagues for their “gracious welcome.”

Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. In Florida, a judge said Thursday that the state’s 15-week ban on abortion violates the state’s constitution and he will issue an order blocking it — but not before it is scheduled to take effect Friday. The cases reflect battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders.

Anti-Roe justices a part of Catholicism's conservative wing

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at a time when it has an unprecedented Catholic supermajority. That’s not a coincidence. Nor is it the whole story. U.S. Catholics are more ambivalent on abortion than their church leaders. More than half say it should be legal in all or most circumstances. Catholics such as President Joe Biden and Justice Sonia Sotomayor wanted Roe upheld. But the justices who voted to overturn Roe have been shaped by intellectual, spiritual and social currents within Catholicism that are strongly conservative and anti-abortion. “They are particular kinds of Catholics, traveling in particular Catholic circles,” one scholar says.

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — As the war grinds on in Ukraine, communities that were badly damaged early in the invasion are starting to rebuild. Villages such as Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated. Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches. One volunteer rebuilding group is called Dobrobat. The name combines “dobro,” or kindness, with “bat” for battalion.

Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports

Help is coming for many people struggling with medical debt on credit reports. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on their reports, which banks and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving patients a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it. That’s up from six months. Next year, the companies also will stop counting unpaid medical debt under $500. Patient advocates cheer these moves, but they want more. They question whether medical debt should remain on credit reports at all.

All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears

DALLAS (AP) — If you're flying this holiday weekend, be prepared for crowded airports, full planes, and higher-than-normal chances that your flight will be delayed or even canceled. Airlines have stumbled badly over the last two holiday weekends, and the number of Americans flying over the July Fourth weekend is expected to set records for the pandemic era. Problems have been popping up already, with high numbers of cancellations this week, some of them caused by thunderstorms that snarled air traffic. Tracking service FlightAware says American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule on those same days.

