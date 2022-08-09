AP News Summary at 3:34 a.m. EDT

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia. One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, big tech firms and the European Union moved to ban the country's main propaganda and disinformation channels. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded. That's according to a new report from a tech firm, NewsGuard, that tracks disinformation. NewsGuard has identified 250 websites actively working to spread Kremlin disinformation. In some cases, Russia's propaganda agencies merely rebrand the content with a new name and logo before reposting it from new accounts. Experts say the ease with which Russia has evaded bans on its content show a need for more a aggressive approach by governments and tech companies.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asia-Pacific status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu spoke Tuesday as Taiwan began live-fire military drills in response to ongoing Chinese exercises. China says its drills were prompted by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, but Wu said that was a pretext. He said China aims to upend the status quo and annex Taiwan. Since Thursday, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. Beijing hasn't said when the exercises will end.

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.

Kenya in close presidential election amid prayers for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Voting is underway in Kenya's unusual presidential election. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. Economic issues could be more important than the ethnic tensions that have marked past votes with sometimes deadly results. The top candidates are Raila Odinga who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century and Deputy President William Ruto who stresses his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.

Rains in S. Korea turn Seoul's roads to rivers, leave 8 dead

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Some of the heaviest rain in decades have swamped South Korea’s capital region, turning streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least eight people were killed — some by drowning in their homes — and more rain was forecast. Deserted cars and buses were scattered across streets as workers cleared debris and blocked off broken roads. Landslide warnings were issued in nearly 50 cities and towns. More than 17 inches of rain were measured in the hardest-hit Seoul district. Four to 14 inches could fall Tuesday. North Korea also warned of heavy rain and urged action to prevent flooding in the capital.

Public sector strike cripples cash-strapped Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Tens of thousands of Lebanese public sector workers are on strike for a sixth week as they struggle to cope with the country's crippling economic crisis, further eroding what's left of the country's state institutions. One of the strike leaders says the value of wages has plummeted by over 90% while food, gasoline and medicine prices are skyrocketing. But the Lebanese government says it cannot afford a salary increase and has offered temporary cash bonuses instead, which most striking workers have so far rejected. The crisis pulled three-quarters of the population into poverty in less than three years, but the government has dragged its feet in implementing key reforms to unlock an IMF bailout program and revive the economy.