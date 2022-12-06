AP News Summary at 3:51 p.m. EST

Trump Organization jury deliberating, focusing on last count

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors deliberating criminal tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company are zeroing in on the charge of falsifying business records. The charge alleges that longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg ordered an underling to make changes to Trump’s personal financial records just as Trump was closing in on his presidential election victory in 2016. The jury was in its second day of deliberations Tuesday. They are weighing charges that the company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Smith is asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The requests are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named last month as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s frantic efforts to remain in power.

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are deciding the final Senate contest in the country. They're choosing whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Tuesday's contest concludes a four-week runoff blitz that's drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff. As polls opened Tuesday morning, a 40-degree wind chill and steady rain greeted voters in the Atlanta area.

Argentina awaits VP Cristina Fernández corruption verdict

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — All eyes in Argentina are on the court where three judges are preparing to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She's accused of running a criminal organization that defrauded the state of $1 billion through public works contracts granted to a construction magnate closely tied to her family. Her supporters have vowed to paralyze the country if she's convicted. Prosecutors asked for 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office. But an appeal is certain, and she'll remain immune from arrest if elected to another federal office.

Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.”

‘Next mass killer’: Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, the alleged shooter was accused of threatening to kill grandparents if they stood in the way of plans to become “the next mass killer.” Sealed court documents verified by The Associated Press detail Anderson Lee Aldrich’s day of terror in 2021 that also included a bomb threat and a standoff with police. It stands as a glaring missed warning because charges over Aldrich's actions were dropped and there was no effort to seize the person’s weapons under Colorado’s “red flag” law for reasons authorities have yet to explain.

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo isn't in the starting lineup for Portugal’s game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Gonçalo Ramos is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday. The 21-year-old made his international debut three weeks ago and his first career start for Portugal came in Ronaldo’s place in the knockout round of the World Cup.

Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week. Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday that power should be restored throughout Moore County by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates. He also called for a thorough assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure. Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county, down from a peak of around 45,000, according to poweroutage.us. Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital

SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors say Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving. The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection. The Albert Einstein hospital says he has "stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications.” Pelé is a three-time World Cup winner. He is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered near Northampton in central England is being hailed as a find of major significance. The necklace was found with other items on the site of a new housing development in central England. Archaeologists say it marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader. Scientists say the trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The find has been dubbed the Harpole Treasure after the village where it was found. The plan is for the items to be displayed at a local museum once archaeologists have finished their work.