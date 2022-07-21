AP News Summary at 3:35 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final hearing of the summer in prime time. Thursday's hearing aims to vividly make the case that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Capitol attack last year. The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television at the White House. The two-hour hearing will feature live testimony from two former White House aides. Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin says it will be “a profound moment of reckoning for America.”

AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of a major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance. But the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity and the outlook was uncertain. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. The pipeline is Germany's main source of Russian gas. German officials had feared that the pipeline might not reopen at all amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas was flowing again Thursday morning and its network data showed gas beginning to arrive.

Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Wickremesinghe took his oath at a ceremony Thursday in Parliament. The six-time prime minister was chosen by a secret ballot of lawmakers Wednesday to finish the term of the former president who was toppled by protests and fled the country. Wickremesinghe also has drawn protesters’ ire, and crowds last week set his personal residence on fire and occupied his office. The economic crisis has left Sri Lankans struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food.

Syrian refugees anxious over Lebanon's plans to deport them

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — The Lebanese government’s plan to start deporting Syrian refugees has sent waves of fear through vulnerable communities already struggling to survive in their host country. Many refugees fear for their safety if forced to return to the war-shattered country. Some say they would rather attempt the perilous journey by sea to Europe than return home. The Lebanese government’s recently announced plan to forcibly return 15,000 refugees per month appears set to push more people to make that journey at a time Europe is struggling with millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the months-long war in their country.

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

House Dems move to protect contraception from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. That vote is planned for Thursday. And it is Democrats' latest campaign-season response to worries that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage will send the measure to the Senate, where its fate seems uncertain. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture-war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for two years. They started pouring in for Wednesday's preview night. The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Sailor Moon could be seen walking the floor. Anticipated panels this year include a preview from Warner Bros. of the antihero film “Black Adam" featuring star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and peeks at forthcoming fantasy TV series, the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Rings of Power.”

Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later

TOKYO (AP) — The COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics opened a year ago on July 23, 2021. They survived the one-year postponement, soaring costs and some public opposition. The aftermath is as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. The Games were to drive tourism and showcase Japanese technology. The pandemic squelched that. The official price tag is $13 billion. The Tokyo city government picked up $5.4 billion in Games expenses and it is now trying to champion post-Games uses for a half-dozen new venues. The head of the Tokyo Games says a main legacy will be using Tokyo to drive a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics in Sapporo.