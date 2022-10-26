AP News Summary at 3:47 a.m. EDT

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia's war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press. Under California law, all parties must consent to the recording of a private conversation or phone call. Otherwise, the person who made the recording could face criminal and civil penalties.

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore

NEW YORK (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck New York's Rockaway Peninsula, there was hope rebuilding efforts would give a long-awaited boost to neglected communities on the 11-mile strip. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. Edgemere’s story plays out across the U.S. after disasters. Recovery money often comes last to, and has the weakest impact in, communities of color. Edgemere residents see new housing, businesses and places to gather in neighborhoods around them. They don't like the city's plan to add high-rise and affordable housing, and would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces. The city is proceeding with its “Resilient Edgemere” plan and continuing beach replenishment, boardwalk improvements and more.

Exhumations to resume; Bid to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Some bodies taken from a Tulsa cemetery and later reburied that could be remains of possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be exhumed again starting Wednesday. That step is expected as part of a new bid to gather more DNA for possible identification. The exhumations are to resume at a cemetery in the northeastern Oklahoma city. A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered and 14 sets of remains sent for testing with two sets having enough DNA to begin sequencing. Hisotrians say the 1921 massacre left between 75 and 300 people dead.

Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election

UMM AL FAHM, Israel (AP) — The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country’s noisy politics. Yet in the upcoming general election, they could hold the key to breaking an entrenched political deadlock. Israelis vote Tuesday for the fifth time in less than four years. The country remains as divided as ever over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. Polls show those numbers haven’t budged. What could tip the scales is the vote of the one-fifth of Israelis who are of Palestinian descent. High turnout could swing the elections in favor of Netanyahu’s opponents, while a drop could pave the way for Netanyahu’s return.

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is also vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They also criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes.

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account. Needle-free vaccines may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot to get vaccinated, as well as help expand vaccination in poor countries because they are easier to administer. China doesn’t have vaccine mandates, but wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and increasingly out of synch with the rest of the world.