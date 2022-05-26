AP News Summary at 3:37 a.m. EDT

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. That's what a witness said Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Juan Carranza saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in. Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people.

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they have also become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, most states have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights. That’s because the vast majority of states are either controlled by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically split, leading to stalemate. Gun control legislation has even stalled in a few states controlled by Democrats, illustrating the challenge of getting consensus around the frequency of mass shootings in the U.S.

China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation have arrived in the Solomon Islands at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Australia is scrambling to counter the move by sending its own Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji. Meanwhile, the Media Association of Solomon Islands was calling on its members to boycott a news conference being held by Wang and the Solomon Islands' secretary of foreign affairs due to a lack of access and questions. China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Misinformation and conspiracy theories about Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, began to spread online only hours after the carnage. Some social media users falsely speculated that the gunman was an immigrant in the country illegally, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed he was a U.S. citizen. Others claimed the gunman was transgender and posted photos of innocent people that they claimed were him. Different conspiracy theories claimed the shooting didn't even happen. Similar waves of misinformation have erupted following past school shootings too, as social media users eager for information spread bogus rumors and wild theories. Tuesday's shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

Abrams-Kemp slugfest promises to be pricey, long and ugly

ATLANTA (AP) — The governor's race in Georgia between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams promises to be a brutal battle that will further amp up the state's charged political environment. Republican strategist Ryan Mahoney estimates an overall campaign price tag of $250 million. Both Abrams and Kemp are already talking about what they need to do to mobilize voters after primaries that drew heavy turnout. Kemp is trying to tie Abrams to the unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden. Abrams wants to focus attention on what she sees as Kemp's poor record. Although the Republican primary drove Kemp to the right, his big win over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue allowed him to consolidate GOP support.

Dispute over mosque becomes religious flashpoint in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s Varanasi city have prayed to their gods in a mosque and a temple that are separated by one wall. But that religious coexistence is under threat. Hindus say the Gyanvapi mosque sits on top of the ruins of a medieval-era temple and that the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs. Muslims contest this claim. The dispute has now turned into a legal battle, the latest in many court cases where Hindu groups have claimed sites of mosques as their rightful property. Critics say such cases spark fears over the status of religious places for India’s Muslims, a minority community that is reeling from attacks by Hindu nationalists.

In Lebanon, a nascent reform movement faces tough road

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's elections brought into parliament 13 new independent lawmakers who hail from the movement of protests against the country's traditional political factions. The strong showing by civil society activists has restored some hope among Lebanese that change is possible. But the reform movement is fragmented and faces enormous challenges in fighting an entrenched, sectarian-based ruling clique. Reformers are divided over many issues, including how to tackle Lebanon's economic meltdown and how to deal with the militant Hezbollah group, which dominates the country's politics. The new parliament, sharply divided with no clear-cut majority, could bring further polarization and paralysis.

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

HONOLULU (AP) — Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. The move away from daily cleaning gained traction during the pandemic, and industry insiders say it's driven by customer preferences. But others say it has more to do with profit and has allowed hotels to cut their number of housekeepers. The change comes at a time when many of the mostly immigrant women who take these jobs are still reeling from lost work during coronavirus shutdowns.

Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains

Eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show only Phoenix and San Antonio gained new residents from 2020 to 2021. New York led the way, losing more than 305,000 residents, or about 3.5% of its 2020 population. Among the nation's 10 largest cities, it was followed by Chicago and Los Angeles. Smaller big cities primarily in the Sunbelt gained news residents. Those cities include Austin and Fort Worth in Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Columbus, Ohio.

