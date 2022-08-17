AP News Summary at 3:42 p.m. EDT

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump's party now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding election defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party. Her loss to a Trump-backed challenger is the most high-profile political casualty yet as the GOP transforms into the party of Trump. What's next for the three-term congresswoman is uncertain. The daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney is making it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never again returns to the Oval Office, calling him a danger to democracy. She may run for the White House herself. But the Congress she leaves behind will be shaped in Trump's image.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is imploring fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home. And Pence is denouncing calls by some of the former president’s allies to defund the FBI, saying that is “just as wrong” a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police. Pence also says he'd give “due consideration” if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence's pleas for restraint come as law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities since agents last week searched Mar-a-Lago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Threats against the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida resort are the latest sign of a judiciary branch in the political crosshairs. Legal experts say that's a worrying sign for the rule of law and the future of democracy in the United States. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has been targeted online by Trump supporters who've published his address and unleashed antisemitic vitriol against him. Judicial groups say the situation shows Congress must approve legislation providing greater protection for judges in today's polarized environment.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has described the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and asked if the reason global leaders haven't responded is due to “the color of the skin" of the people who live there. In an emotional statement on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ukraine conflict has the global community potentially “sleepwalking into a nuclear war,” but he argued the situation in his home country is far worse. The conflict in Ethiopia began in November 2020, and little humanitarian aid has arrived since Tigray forces retook much of the region. Tigray's 6 million people are essentially cut off from the world.

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. A federal judge awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to plaintiffs in a long-running civil suit against the judges. In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland has awarded $650 million in damages to two Ohio counties that sued pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart saying their opioid distribution policies created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster released the award amounts in a ruling issued Wednesday. A jury returned in November ruled in favor of Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland after a six-week trial. Polster then conducted a hearing to determine how much the counties should receive. The damage awards are meant to help the counties abate a continuing opioid crisis. Their attorneys before trial said it would take $1 billion each for the counties to abate the crisis.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to stage attack on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An article in The Economist about the prevalence of obesity among Arab women has triggered torrid criticism on social media, as well as a defamation lawsuit from an Iraqi actress whose photo was used to illustrate how Arab women are more prone to putting on weight. Twitter users blasted the report as misogynistic. Local rights groups issued denunciations. Some Arab writers were appalled by what they described as demeaning stereotypes and centuries-old prejudices. While activists and analysts acknowledge an epidemic of obesity in the Arab world, the case of actress Enas Taleb and ensuing uproar has thrown a light on the issue of body-shaming that is deeply rooted yet rarely discussed in the region.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. The nation’s largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience. .

NEW YORK (AP) — New research suggests that a giant shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could devour a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites. Scientists used fossil evidence to build a 3D model of the megalodon, one of the biggest predatory fish to ever live. They calculated that creature was bigger than a school bus and heavier than 10 elephants. Its gaping jaw allowed it to feed on other big creatures. The megalodon was also a strong swimmer that could have migrated across multiple oceans with ease. The research was published Wednesday.