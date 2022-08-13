AP News Summary at 3:38 p.m. EDT

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing Saturday. Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask. His hands were cuffed in front of him. Matar is accused of attacking Rushdie on Friday as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute. Rushdie suffered serious injuries in the attack and remains hospitalized.

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has received nearly $1 million in campaign contributions over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures. The revelation comes after Sinema single-handedly thwarted her party's long-standing goal of raising taxes on such investors. Sinema says the contributions did not influence her thinking on the matter. But many in her party see Sinema's defense of the favorable tax treatment received by such investors as indefensible.

Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case

The white woman whose accusations prompted the lynching of Emmett Till in 1955 talks in a memoir about getting preferential treatment from Mississippi authorities soon after the killing. Some wonder whether Carolyn Bryant Donham is still being protected decades later. A prosecutor says grand jurors recently looked at the evidence and decided against indicting the woman in Till's abduction and death. Critics contend the decision was wrong. And some say authorities have been careful to protect the white woman ever since the killing happened. It's unclear whether grand jurors will ever consider the case again. But a retired FBI agent says new evidence is still possible.

Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flagship climate change and health care bill passed by Democrats and soon to be signed by President Joe Biden will bring U.S. taxpayers one step closer to a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system. It’s something lawmakers and advocates have been seeking for years. For many Americans, it’s frustrating that beyond having to pay sometimes hefty tax bills, they also have to shell out additional money for tax preparation programs or preparers because of an increasingly complex U.S. tax system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, “It’s definitely something we should do, and when the IRS is adequately resourced, it’s something that will happen."

Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians are reacting with praise and worry over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie — the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran’s theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault as well. But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia’s military shelled residential areas across Ukraine. They also say their own fighters have damaged the last working bridge over a river in occupied southern Ukraine, hurting Russia's ability to resupply its military. The mayor of the eastern city of Kramatorsk said a Russian rocket attack killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night. Further west, a governor reported more Russian shelling of a city not far from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Ukrainian military intelligence alleged that Russian troops have shelled the nuclear plant. The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of a village on the outskirts of the eastern city of Donetsk.

Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced the country’s largest lake to near its lowest level ever recorded. Tourists flocking to Lake Garda on Friday for the start of a long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years. An expansive stretch of bleached rock extended far from the normal shoreline. Northern Italy hasn’t seen significant rainfall for months, and snowfall this year was down 70%. With rivers that farmers use to irrigate crops drying up, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to local waterways. The lake’s temperature, meanwhile, has been above average for August and on Friday approached the average for the Caribbean Sea.

What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s environment minister says laboratory tests following a mass fish die-off have detected high salinity levels but no mercury in the Oder River. That means the mystery is continuing as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. The minister said analyses of river samples taken in both Poland and Germany revealed the elevated salt levels. She says comprehensive toxicology studies are still underway in Poland. The Oder River runs from Czechia and along the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea. Poland's prime minister vowed Saturday to do everything possible to limit the environmental devastation. A reward has been offered for information about those responsible.

What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — What takes years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. The pricey, boxy bin is one of three custom-made trash cans the city is testing this summer as part of its yearslong search for another tool to use against its dirty streets. San Francisco began its search for the perfect trash can in 2018 when officials decided it was time to replace the more than 3,000 round public bins that have been on the streets for nearly 20 years. What trash can the city gets will depend in part on the feedback from residents. The city promises the new bins will be in place by the end of 2023 and will cost a maximum of $3,000 each.

3 newborn lion cubs a rare joyous sight in war-scarred Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Three day-old lion cubs were on display in a cardboard box at a Gaza City zoo, a rare joyous sight for children and adults alike. The cubs were born just days after Israeli aircraft pounded the territory and Gaza militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. A veterinarian at the zoo said Saturday that he felt lucky the birth was successful despite the deafening sound of constant explosions during three days of fighting. Shocks from war aren’t the only threat to animals. A number of animals in makeshift zoos in impoverished, blockaded Gaza have starved to death or were killed in the conflict between Israel and Gaza militants.