AP News Summary at 3:39 a.m. EDT

Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is hurling its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and pouring more troops into the war. The fighting in the east seeks to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of Ukraine's industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. The boomerang-shaped front stretched for hundreds of miles in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the battle would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm Kyiv. In the devastated city of Mariupol, Russian bombs reportedly flattened what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital. Ukraine's deputy prime minister says that there is a preliminary agreement to open a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol on Wednesday afternoon.

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

BEIJING (AP) — A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as coronavirus quarantine rules ease. The official, Wu Ganyu, said a total of almost 12 million people have been allowed to leave their homes as China’s largest city tries to contain virus outbreaks. Authorities confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections. China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

China looks to learn from Russian failures in Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — With its ground troops forced to pull back in Ukraine and regroup, and its Black Sea flagship sunk, Russia’s military failings are mounting. No country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller and outgunned force has battled what was thought to be one of the world’s most powerful armies. China, like Russia, has been ambitiously reforming its Soviet-style military and experts say leader Xi Jinping will be carefully parsing the weaknesses exposed by the invasion of Ukraine as they might apply to his own People’s Liberation Army and his designs on the self-governed island of Taiwan.

Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms

PARIS (AP) — In the climax of France’s presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet Wednesday evening in a one-on-one TV debate that promises to be tough for both. It could also prove decisive ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote. In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to Le Pen's campaign. She had looked hesitant, consulting notes piled up in front of her, appeared to lose her composure and made basic mistakes on economic topics — which Macron pounced on. This time, Macron, 44, has emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared to 2017.

Widespread protests grip Sri Lanka after police shooting

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of people across Sri Lanka are taking to the streets, a day after police opened fire at demonstrators, killing one person and injuring 13 others, reigniting widespread protests amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters used vehicles to block key roads in many parts of the country Wednesday as they demonstrated against the shooting as well as rising fuel prices and the government’s failure to resolve the deepening economic problems. The shooting was the first by Sri Lankan security forces during weeks of protests. It occurred Tuesday in Rambukkana, 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Colombo, the capital. Fifteen police officers were also admitted to a hospital with minor injuries after clashes with protesters.

'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Winds kicked up a towering wall of flames in rural northern Arizona on Tuesday, tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. Coconino County declared an emergency as the fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to over 9 square miles. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees. More than 750 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated. Smoke billowed into the air Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of a dozen years ago when a much-larger fire burned in the area. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Palin on serving in Congress: 'It would be all about Alaska'

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Sarah Palin says she’s serious about her campaign for the U.S. House, telling The Associated Press that her unique place in American politics would put her in a stronger position representing Alaska in Washington. Still, she says that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024 and asks her to be his running mate, she’ll consider it. Trump has endorsed Palin in her bid for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat. She is one of 48 candidates running for the seat following the death of Republican congressman Don Young. Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing - and bring in ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes to its service that it has long resisted: minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. The looming changes announced late Tuesday are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum it's lost during the past year as pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people at home lifted and other services run by deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney began to chip away at its vast audience. On Tuesday, Netflix suffered its first losses in subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down by 25%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0