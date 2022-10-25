AP News Summary at 3:39 a.m. EDT

German president arrives in Ukraine as tensions rise

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president has arrived in Kyiv for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, a trip that comes amid Moscow’s unsubstantiated warnings about a “dirty bomb” attack and as the conflict enters its ninth month. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving Tuesday that “it was important to me in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets to send a signal of solidarity to Ukrainians.” On Monday, Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from Ukraine.

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. The raid early on Tuesday in the city of Nablus was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating conflict. The target of the raid was a group calling itself the Lions' Den, accused by Israel of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks. Another man was killed in clashes with the army near the village of Nebi Saleh.

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons has pledged to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates and reform the agency’s archaic hiring practices. Colette Peters also did not rule out closing problematic prisons. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Peters pledged to change the agency's hiring practices to find candidates who want to “change hearts and minds." AP reporting has revealed rampant sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff. There have been dozens of escapes, deaths, and severe staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts. A pending federal lawsuit alleges that participants are denied their required treatments like those Walker touts.

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Those positions administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results. A race for auditor in Mason County, Washington, provides a sharp contrast between candidates. Democratic incumbent Paddy McGuire defends election integrity while Republican challenger Steve Duenkel calls mail voting inherently risky and questions election results.

Qatar's residents squeezed as World Cup rental demand soars

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In the run-up to the world’s biggest sporting event in the world’s smallest World Cup host country, the struggle for housing is hardly limited to tourists. Qatar’s real estate frenzy has sent rents skyrocketing and priced long-term residents out of their own homes, leaving many in the lurch. Residents in the country, where expats outnumber locals nine to one, say the surging demand and shortage of rooms has empowered landlords to raise rents by more than 40% on short notice, leading to intense competition. A Qatari official said a price ceiling for the World Cup applied to 80% of available rooms but did not say how the cap has been implemented.

UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban Xinjiang cotton

LONDON (AP) — A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. Tuesday’s hearing at the High Court in London is believed the first time a foreign court hears legal arguments from the Uyghurs over the issue of forced labor in Xinjiang, a major global supplier of cotton. The case is brought by the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress and the Global Legal Action Network. The groups want the U.K. and European Union governments to follow the U.S. in banning all cotton products suspected of being made in Xinjiang.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister resigned over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. Kishida on Tuesday said he appointed former Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto to take Yamagiwa’s place. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for divisive former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July and had ties to the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into making huge donations to it.