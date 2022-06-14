AP News Summary at 3:39 p.m. EDT

Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is dipping Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday about how sharply it will raise interest rates. Earlier in the day, it wobbled between modest losses and gains after a couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders. Treasury yields climbed to pierce again their highest levels in more than a decade.

1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. The hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said it had been delayed. A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said on Twitter that the hearing had been moved to next week as a way to “space out” the testimony surrounding the insurrection, when crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump. In Nevada, an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for a Senate seat. Meanwhile, in Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of his retirement in Florida to challenge a nemesis for his old job. Primary contests in South Carolina, Nevada and Maine on Tuesday will offer the latest test of the Trump political brand.

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city's Azot chemical plant. In other news on the war, a U.N. official said nearly two-thirds of the children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania to meet with French troops there on NATO's eastern flank. And President Joe Biden spoke of building silos in Ukraine to help it export much-needed grain to the world.

WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time, Russian state-run media has reported. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated. The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage. Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.

US failed to stop fraud in COVID loan program, Clyburn says

The head of a congressional panel says the U.S. failed to take basic steps at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent fraud in a federal aid program intended to help small businesses. Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Tuesday blamed the Trump administration for problems in the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program amid revelations tens of billions of dollars may have been awarded to fraudsters. The program is overseen by the Small Business Administration, whose inspector general says there was a struggle at the agency about the “need for speed versus the need for controls.” Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, says Democrats are undermining the successes.

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America’s anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. The Supreme Court is due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. For many who’ve immersed their lives in the issue, being present outside clinics where abortions are offered has become a must, to protest, to try to change minds, or simply to pray. They say their work will continue even if Roe falls.

Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law's success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to future of the law. Marsha Sharp says Title IX is the most impactful legislation of the 20th century. The woman who coached Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship and a handful of other Hall of Famers said in a discussion with The Associated Press the work of Title IX isn’t finished after 50 years. The law has been so successful many young women don't know about it, though these icons of women's basketball say there are still more battles to be fought.

US-expelled Haitians fuel charter business to Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Raging floodwaters that pulled houses into rivers and forced rescues by air and boat across the Yellowstone region have begun to recede. But tourists and others were still stranded Tuesday after roads and bridges were knocked out by torrential rains that swelled waterways to record levels. The record floods in southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. Water levels were dropping but it was unclear when the park could reopen. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters. Roads through the park's northern entrance are washed out and hundreds of tourists remained stuck in and around the town of Gardiner.

