AP News Summary at 3:40 p.m. EDT

Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. The martial law order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections. It's been spurred by races involving candidates who echo former President Donald Trump's false claims about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing many of these candidates to take top election posts in critical swing states. Democratic candidates and outside groups are outraising Republicans and warn that if any of their GOP foes win it will spark a crisis for democracy. The increased partisan stakes over these election posts highlight America's unusual system of entrusting election management to officials who run in the very elections they are supposed to administer.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin Thompson. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab returns home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled PM Truss

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has become the second senior minister in a week to leave embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government. Braverman left her job on Wednesday with a fusillade of criticism at the prime minister. Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. In her resignation letter, she said politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Her departure came hours after Truss appeared in Parliament to describe herself as “a fighter and not a quitter.” But there was more trouble later as and a House of Commons vote descended into acrimony and accusations of bullying.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She's a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that helped them survive the Black Death likely make us more susceptible to certain diseases today. Scientists say in a study published Wednesday that's a prime example of the way germs shape us over time. But what helped people survive the bubonic plague in the 14th century led to problems generations later. It raised the frequency of genetic mutations that today are detrimental. Some of the same genetic variants scientists identified as protective against the plague are associated with certain autoimmune disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of saltwater fish are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums around the world, contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems. While there are efforts to reduce some of the destructive and illegal practices, such as cyanide fishing, the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it stretches from small-scale fishermen in seaside villages through middlemen, export warehouses, international hubs and finally to pet stores in the U.S., China, Europe and elsewhere. A U.S. law prohibits the import and sale of fish caught using illegal methods, but experts say it is rarely applied.

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7

Can we finally start Tony Pollard? Maybe. It depends on the expectations. Pollard feels very involved in the Dallas Cowboys’ offense, and that offense should be getting Dak Prescott back under center this week. Pollard is yet to play on more than 54.7% of the team’s snaps, and his high-water mark since Week 2 is just 42.6% while Ezekiel Elliott maintains a majority-back role.