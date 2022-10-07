AP News Summary at 3:41 a.m. EDT

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Friends hugged sobbing family members struggling with staggering loss in a rural Thailand community mourning the children and other victims slain by a fired police officer in the nation’s deadliest shooting rampage. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the assault Thursday were children. On Friday morning, royal and government representatives and weeping family members laid white flowers at the child care center where most were killed. The husband of a slain teacher said, “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes." Thailand’s king and queen and the prime minister were expected to visit the community later Friday.

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser Thursday for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is effectively acknowledging the failure of one of his biggest foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July was a humbling attempt to mend relations as the US. was seeking the kingdom's help in opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in oil prices. That fist bump was followed this week by a big oil production cut that threatens to drive inflation even higher and push gas prices back toward voter-angering levels just before U.S. midterms. Asked about Saudi Arabia’s action, Biden told reporters Thursday it was “a disappointment."

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can't blame anyone but himself.

GOP steps up crime message in midterm's final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — In cities and suburbs across the U.S., Republicans up and down the ballot have overwhelmingly focused on sending a message that violent crime is out of control. They’re often pointing to criminal justice reforms adapted around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, including changes to bail laws that critics had long contended disproportionately impacted communities of color, along with accusations that Democrats have not been sufficiently supportive of law enforcement. The message has appeared in some of the most competitive Senate races around the country in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada, along with scores of races for U.S. House seats and governor’s mansions.

10 days later, Cubans still recovering from Hurricane Ian

LA COLOMA, Cuba (AP) — Cuban soldiers fix roofs and raise power poles under a blazing sun. Teachers salvage school supplies, and residents dry mattresses and cook over wood fires. Much needs to be done in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on Cuba’s coast that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Ten days after the storm left still unquantified devastation across western Cuba, and knocked out the power grid nationwide, many Cubans are still without electricity, water or many basic goods. The destruction from Ian has piled onto the hardship of people who had already been suffering through scarcity and shortages in recent years.

Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk. The move gives the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company after months spent fighting to get out of it. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said Thursday that Musk and Twitter have until Oct. 28 to close the deal. She said that a trial set for Oct. 17 will happen in November if they don't. Musk renewed his offer Monday and asked to halt the trial to get the financing in order. Twitter objected because he'd already backed out once.

Macron at Europe's center stage with new summit initiative

PRAGUE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and over 40 European leaders have sought to show the unity of the continent faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The symbolic image made the inaugural summit of the European Political Community a success for Macron. The forum aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent brought together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as well as Britain and Turkey. Russia was the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter in the war, Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said via videoconference that “we have received not just another format of cooperation in Europe, but an extremely powerful opportunity to restore peace in Europe.”

EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die

ROME (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant boats off Greece that left at least 22 people dead this week has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route to Europe. The Greek shipwrecks came just days after Italy commemorated the ninth anniversary of one of the deadliest Mediterranean shipwrecks in recent memory, the Oct. 3, 2013, capsizing of a migrant ship off Lampedusa, Sicily in which 368 people died. U.N. refugee officials note that overall numbers of migrants seeking to come to Europe by land or sea has decreased, to an average of around 120,000 annually. Officials call that relatively manageable compared with the 7.4 million Ukrainians who fled their homeland this year.

Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business. Authorities say Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found in an almond orchard on Wednesday. Authorities say Salgado also tried to kill himself. He released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.